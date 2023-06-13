Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills head coach Sean McDermott ‘very concerned’ over Stefon Diggs’ absence

Diggs’ agent said Diggs was at the Bills' facility Tuesday

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday he was "very concerned" with Stefon Diggs’ absence from mandatory minicamp this week, but the star wideout’s agent disputed Diggs' absence.

"Stef is not here. Everybody else is here at the current time," McDermott said when questioned by reporters, adding he was "very concerned" by Diggs’ apparent decision to skip out. 

Stefon Diggs vs the Dolphins

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a reception against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of an AFC wild-card playoff game at Highmark Stadium Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

"I'm not gonna get into it," McDermott added when pressed further. "Look, I respect everyone's questions and what they want to know about our team. Right now, I'm just not gonna get into that anymore."

EX-BILLS PLAYER BLAMES SNOW FOR PLAYOFF LOSS TO BENGALS, SAYS ROOF WOULD'VE MADE IT A 'DIFFERENT GAME'

Diggs' agent Adisa Bakari later released a statement that disputed McDermott’s, adding he did not "know why [McDermott] said what he said today," according to the NFL Network

"There are things being worked out — on the way to being worked out," Bakari said, via the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. "Stefon has been there (since) Sunday night. He was in the building this morning."

Stefon Diggs talks with head coach Sean McDermott

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills, left, talks with head coach Sean McDermott during a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium Dec. 6, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bills later released a statement saying that Diggs was at the team facility Monday and Tuesday morning but left before Tuesday's practice.

Diggs is entering his fourth season with the Bills and last summer was rewarded with a four-year, $96 million contract extension that kicks in this season. 

Stefon Diggs warms up vs Bengals

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs during warmups before an AFC divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Gregory Fisher/USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

In his three seasons in Buffalo, Diggs has caught 365 passes for 4,189 yards and 29 touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.