Bills head coach Sean McDermott ‘very concerned’ over Stefon Diggs’ absence

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday he was "very concerned" with Stefon Diggs’ absence from mandatory minicamp this week, but the star wideout’s agent disputed Diggs' absence.

"Stef is not here. Everybody else is here at the current time," McDermott said when questioned by reporters, adding he was "very concerned" by Diggs’ apparent decision to skip out.

"I'm not gonna get into it," McDermott added when pressed further. "Look, I respect everyone's questions and what they want to know about our team. Right now, I'm just not gonna get into that anymore."

Diggs' agent Adisa Bakari later released a statement that disputed McDermott’s, adding he did not "know why [McDermott] said what he said today," according to the NFL Network.

"There are things being worked out — on the way to being worked out," Bakari said, via the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. "Stefon has been there (since) Sunday night. He was in the building this morning."

The Bills later released a statement saying that Diggs was at the team facility Monday and Tuesday morning but left before Tuesday's practice.

Diggs is entering his fourth season with the Bills and last summer was rewarded with a four-year, $96 million contract extension that kicks in this season.

In his three seasons in Buffalo, Diggs has caught 365 passes for 4,189 yards and 29 touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



