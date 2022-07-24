Bills' Pro Bowl offensive lineman to miss start of training camp after car crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Buffalo Bills’ offensive line took a hit to start training camp when it was revealed Sunday Rodger Saffold is going to miss time due to injuries from a car crash.

Saffold suffered rib injuries in the crash a few weeks ago, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said.

The Bills placed the 34-year-old on the non-football injury list.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We feel confident he'll be back in due time," McDermott said, via The Buffalo News.

Details of the crash weren’t revealed.

Saffold, a second-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams, spent the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He started 46 games for the Titans, making the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2021.

JAGUARS SIGN ALL-USFL QUARTERBACK AS TRAINING CAMP GETS UNDERWAY

He was expected to compete for a starting job at left tackle with the Bills.

Buffalo finished No. 3 in the NFL in points scored and No. 5 in passing yards after an 11-6 season in 2021. Josh Allen also emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Bills opened camp with three players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Cornerback Tre’Davious White was among those on the list after suffering a season-ending left knee injury last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Offensive lineman Ike Boettger (Achilles) and defensive tackle Eli Ankou (undisclosed) were also on the PUP list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.