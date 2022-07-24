Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills' Pro Bowl offensive lineman to miss start of training camp after car crash

Rodger Saffold was a second-round pick in 2010

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Buffalo Bills’ offensive line took a hit to start training camp when it was revealed Sunday Rodger Saffold is going to miss time due to injuries from a car crash.

Saffold suffered rib injuries in the crash a few weeks ago, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said.

The Bills placed the 34-year-old on the non-football injury list.

Rodger Saffold III of the Tennessee Titans runs onto the field during introductions before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC divisional playoff game at Nissan Stadium Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville.

Rodger Saffold III of the Tennessee Titans runs onto the field during introductions before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC divisional playoff game at Nissan Stadium Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

"We feel confident he'll be back in due time," McDermott said, via The Buffalo News.

Details of the crash weren’t revealed.

Saffold, a second-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams, spent the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He started 46 games for the Titans, making the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2021.

Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills speaks during a press conference during Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University July 24, 2022, in Pittsford, N.Y.

Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills speaks during a press conference during Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University July 24, 2022, in Pittsford, N.Y. (Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

He was expected to compete for a starting job at left tackle with the Bills.

Buffalo finished No. 3 in the NFL in points scored and No. 5 in passing yards after an 11-6 season in 2021. Josh Allen also emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Rodger Saffold of the Tennessee Titans walks off of the field during a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium Jan. 9, 2022 in Houston.

Rodger Saffold of the Tennessee Titans walks off of the field during a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium Jan. 9, 2022 in Houston. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Bills opened camp with three players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Cornerback Tre’Davious White was among those on the list after suffering a season-ending left knee injury last year.

Offensive lineman Ike Boettger (Achilles) and defensive tackle Eli Ankou (undisclosed) were also on the PUP list.

