Jaguars sign All-USFL quarterback as training camp gets underway

Another United States Football League standout signed with an NFL team Sunday as training camps started to open around the league.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed quarterback Kyle Sloter, the team announced. The Jaguars released quarterback E.J. Perry with a non-football injury designation. Sloter will now have a chance to compete for a backup spot behind Trevor Lawrence.

Sloter was an All-USFL selection after his first season with the New Orleans Breakers earlier this year. He passed for 1,798 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games. He led the Breakers to the playoffs only to lose to the eventual champion Birmingham Stallions.

Sloter was 22-for-40 with 328 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the playoff loss and appeared to do enough to pique the Jaguars’ interest.

The 28-year-old enters Jaguars' camp with some NFL experience. He was a standout quarterback at Northern Colorado and signed with the Denver Broncos in 2017 as an undrafted free agent.

He bounced from the Minnesota Vikings to the Arizona Cardinals to the Detroit Lions to the Chicago Bears to the Las Vegas Raiders and then back to the Vikings before he found himself with the USFL’s Breakers in the spring.

Lawrence will likely be the starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. Sloter will be looking to bounce C.J. Beathard as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart. The team also has Jake Luton.

Jacksonville was 3-14 in 2022, and the team enters the 2022 season with new head coach Doug Pederson.

Jacksonville's training camp opened Sunday.