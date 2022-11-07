Bills fear Josh Allen suffered elbow injury in loss to Jets: report

The upset by the New York Jets might not be the worst thing facing the Buffalo Bills right now.

Quarterback Josh Allen was hurt on the last drive of the second half as Jets defensive end Bryce Huff hit him on the forearm as he was throwing, causing a fumble that the Bills would recover. On the next play, Allen immediately shook his arm after attempting a pass.

Now he’s being evaluated for what appears to be a UCL injury with related nerve damage, according to ESPN. Head coach Sean McDermott said the team hopes to get better information about Allen on Tuesday.

His status for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings is unknown.

As ESPN added, there is a wide array of outcomes that can occur from this type of injury and only test results will tell the full picture.

Allen may not have found himself in this situation if he had played better, which is what he said he needed to do for his team after the 20-17 loss at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

"It's tough to win in this league when you’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like s---," Allen said bluntly during his postgame presser. "I made some bad decisions tonight, and it really cost our team. [There’s] a lot to learn from, a lot to grow from. But that’s not that standard we hold ourselves to. That’s not the ball that we play."

"I just got to execute better. That’s on me," he continued.

Allen went 18 of 34 for 205 yards as the Bills dropped to 0-2 in division games so far this season (they previously lost to the Miami Dolphins on the road).

But while Allen wanted to shoulder all the blame for the loss, his teammates wouldn’t let him.

"I would do anything for Josh. I would kill for Josh. I would give my last finger to fricking Josh," offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said. "Whatever it has to be. And a quarterback like that, that’s going to put every loss on his back when he doesn’t have to. … You know, Josh is the best quarterback in the league, and he still comes out there and says what he says. He loves us and we love him."

Stefon Diggs added: "Good things are going to happen, bad things are going to happen. We’ve seen Josh make a lot of plays. He made a lot of plays today. It’s nothing totally on him. Offensively, we work as a unit. Turnovers are going to happen. Our quarterback is the best quarterback in the league."

The Bills truly feel Allen is the best signal-caller in the game, which is why his loss would be tremendous for Buffalo. They still lead the AFC East at 6-2 on the season, but the Jets (6-3) and Dolphins (6-3) are right on their tail.

The Bills do have the very able Case Keenum backing up Allen. Keenum hasn’t started a game since the 2021 season when he was with the Cleveland Browns, where he won in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos and Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.