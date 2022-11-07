Bills' Josh Allen says it's 'tough' to win when 'your quarterback plays like s---'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shouldered the blame for Sunday’s shocking loss to the New York Jets, admitting the team never stood a chance based on his own assessment of his performance.

The Jets’ defense successfully dismantled the Bills’ offense, forcing two turnovers and holding Allen without a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 17 of last season.

"It's tough to win in this league when you’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like s---," Allen said bluntly during his post game presser. "I made some bad decisions tonight, and it really cost our team. [There’s] a lot to learn from, a lot to grow from. But that’s not that standard we hold ourselves to. That’s not the ball that we play."

"I just got to execute better. That’s on me."

Allen finished 18 of 34 for 205 yards, and the Bills dropped to 0-2 in divisional games this season.

"You want to win these, obviously. These are the ones that can make or break you," Allen continued. "The good thing is that everything we still want is in front of us. We’ll have to put our foot forward and put our heads down and continue to work hard and have a good week of practice and get ready for the next one."

While the veteran quarterback took responsibility for Sunday’s upset, the rest of the Bills locker room seemingly disagreed.

"I would do anything for Josh. I would kill for Josh. I would give my last finger to frickin’ Josh," offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said of Allen’s assessment. "Whatever it has to be. And a quarterback like that, that’s going to put every loss on his back when he doesn’t have to – You know, Josh is the best quarterback in the league, and he still comes out there and says what he says. He loves us and we love him. Josh is saying that to protect us. Nothing is Josh’s fault, ever. Josh is the best."

Star wideout Stefon Diggs echoed that sentiment.

"Good things are going to happen, bad things are going to happen. We’ve seen Josh make a lot of plays. He made a lot of plays today. It’s nothing totally on him. Offensively, we work as a unit. Turnovers are going to happen. Our quarterback is the best quarterback in the league."

"To me, he can’t do no wrong. Of course, he’s going to be hard on himself."

The Bills will have an opportunity for redemption when they host the Jets next on Dec. 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.