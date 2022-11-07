Expand / Collapse search
Odell Beckham Jr.
Published

Odell Beckham Jr name drops four NFL teams when talking potential landing spot

Beckham is reportedly nearing the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Several NFL teams have been linked to star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as he nears the end of the recovery process from a torn ACL but the defending Super Bowl champion may have dropped some more clues about a potential landing spot in a recent interview. 

Beckham recently sat down for an interview with Complex and in a clip posted to social media on Sunday, the free agent dropped the names of four teams when speaking about the calls he’s been receiving as he continues his rehab. 

Odell Beckham Jr. holds the Super Bowl LVI trophy before the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Odell Beckham Jr. holds the Super Bowl LVI trophy before the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

"Whether it’s Buffalo, whether it was Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want to be able to spill my last — not saying I only got three or four left — but these next three or four years into something where I can buy a home, like I can call this place home. I’m tired of living out of two week suitcases, I’ve done the rock and roll life."

GIANTS HAVE BEEN IN CONTACT WITH ODELL BECKHAM JR’S REPRESENTATIVES, GM SAYS 

He continued: "It’s just weird that GMs of teams – teams that are all going to playoffs, teams that are all 6-2, all 7-0, the top teams are calling. It’s not like any just team is calling because people know what I can do on the field." 

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a touchdown against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a touchdown against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Sources told the NFL Network Sunday that the Dallas Cowboys are seriously interested in adding Beckham to the roster as he nears the final stages of his recovery. 

The possibility of a reunion with the Giants was not only mentioned by Beckham. 

Last week, Giants general manager Joe Schoen told radio show "Tiki and Tierney" that the organization has been in contact with Beckham’s representatives.

Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants yells prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants yells prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"We’re going to do our due diligence all the time, and he’s a guy that we’ve, you know, we’ve reached out to his representatives, we’re in contact with his representatives," Schoen said. "Where he is on his rehab, what he’s projected to be, whether it’s four weeks from now or five weeks in terms of his health, when he’s going to be available."

Beckham was drafted by the Giants in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft where he would play for five seasons before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. In his first season with the Rams last year, he caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns before getting injured in the Super Bowl. 

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.