Buffalo Bills

Bills fan snags Josh Allen's errant pass, immediately leaves with football

It's the second strange incident at Highmark Stadium this seaosn

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
A Buffalo Bills fan saw his opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime souvenir – and took it.

Josh Allen was leading the Bills down the field on the opening drive of the second half against the New England Patriots on Sunday night. On the Patriots’ 6-yard line, Allen rolled to his right looking for an open receiver. Instead, he threw the ball into the back of the end zone.

Josh Allen looks to throw

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to throws against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

A Bills fan in a Matt Milano jersey caught the ball and immediately ran from his seat at Highmark Stadium up the stairs, presumably looking for the exit. The moment stunned NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico, who wondered where the man was going with the football. Stadium ushers around the fan didn’t attempt to stop him from leaving.

Like Tirico said, the fan missed the touchdown pass from Allen to Curtis Samuel on the next play. The score gave Buffalo a 10-6 lead at the time.

It’s the second odd moment involving Bills fans at Highmark Stadium during the season so far.

Curtis Samuel scores a TD

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 5, 2025. (Gregory Fisher/Imagn Images)

CARDINALS' COMEDY OF ERRORS RESULTS IN TITANS COMEBACK CAPPED WITH WALK-OFF FIELD GOAL FOR FIRST WIN OF SEASON

During the first Sunday night game of the year, a Bills fan hit Baltimore Ravens star DeAndre Hopkins on the helmet following a touchdown celebration. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson responded by pushing the fan back into their seat.

The fan was reportedly banned indefinitely from Highmark Stadium and other NFL venues.

Josh Palmer catches the football

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is hit by New England cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Allen needled Bills fans for leaving early that night as they completed a comeback victory against the Ravens. The star quarterback probably wouldn’t blame Sunday’s fan for getting out of the building fast with the football.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

