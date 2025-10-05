Bills fan snags Josh Allen's errant pass, immediately leaves with football

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Buffalo Bills fan saw his opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime souvenir – and took it.

Josh Allen was leading the Bills down the field on the opening drive of the second half against the New England Patriots on Sunday night. On the Patriots’ 6-yard line, Allen rolled to his right looking for an open receiver. Instead, he threw the ball into the back of the end zone.

A Bills fan in a Matt Milano jersey caught the ball and immediately ran from his seat at Highmark Stadium up the stairs, presumably looking for the exit. The moment stunned NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico, who wondered where the man was going with the football. Stadium ushers around the fan didn’t attempt to stop him from leaving.

Like Tirico said, the fan missed the touchdown pass from Allen to Curtis Samuel on the next play. The score gave Buffalo a 10-6 lead at the time.

It’s the second odd moment involving Bills fans at Highmark Stadium during the season so far.

During the first Sunday night game of the year, a Bills fan hit Baltimore Ravens star DeAndre Hopkins on the helmet following a touchdown celebration. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson responded by pushing the fan back into their seat.

The fan was reportedly banned indefinitely from Highmark Stadium and other NFL venues.

Allen needled Bills fans for leaving early that night as they completed a comeback victory against the Ravens. The star quarterback probably wouldn’t blame Sunday’s fan for getting out of the building fast with the football.