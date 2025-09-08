Josh Allen needles Bills fans for leaving early during thrilling win: 'Have some faith next time'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some Buffalo Bills fans left Orchard Park, New York, early on Sunday night as the team went down 40-25 with under 12 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.

Little did they know, Josh Allen and the Bills’ defense were going to orchestrate an improbable comeback. Allen was responsible for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and helped get the Bills up the field for Matt Prater’s 32-yard game-winning field goal. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver also caused Derrick Henry to fumble – the running back’s only blemish during the night.

Allen implored Bills fans to have some more confidence in the team going forward.

"Our team didn’t quit," he said after the game. "I think there’s people who left the stadium. That’s OK. We’ll be fine. But have some faith next time."

The Bills had to have a few things fall their way to even sniff the lead at the end of the game. It really started with Buffalo’s final drive of the first half.

Allen and the Bills had the ball with 31 seconds left in the second quarter. He completed a 26-yard pass to Khalil Shakir and clocked the ball with eight seconds left. Instead of trying for a Hail Mary throw into the end zone, Allen found Dalton Kincaid streaking across the field and made a pinpoint throw to the tight end with one second left.

Prater hit a field goal from 43 yards out to keep Buffalo to within one score of the Ravens.

With 4:05 left in the fourth quarter, Allen dropped back to pass in the red zone on 4th-and-2, he fired a pass to the end zone. It was tipped by a Bills player and somehow Keon Coleman made the catch in the end zone. Buffalo was within eight points of the lead.

The Henry fumble led to another Bills touchdown. The Ravens got the ball back and could have put the game away with a first down. But they only gained seven yards on three plays. Coach John Harbaugh elected to punt the ball away and let his defense take over.

Allen led Buffalo on a nine-play, 66-yard drive that ended with Prater’s game-winner.

"Josh, he’s always been like that though. He wants the ball in key moments of the game," coach Sean McDermott said. "That’s what the great ones, that’s their mindset. That’s what they want, that's what they do. And he’s never out of it in his mind."

Allen was 33-of-46 with 394 passing yards in the win. He had two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.