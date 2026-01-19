Bills defensive lineman calls Sean McDermott's firing 'sickening'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips appeared to be upset with the organization’s decision to fire head coach Sean McDermott on Monday following a tough playoff exit.

The Bills made the decision nearly two days after Buffalo lost to the Denver Broncos in overtime. It marked another season where the Bills have bowed out of the postseason amid Super Bowl expectations.

Phillips made his feelings known on Instagram.

"This s--- here is so stupid honestly sickening," Phillips wrote in a post on his Instagram Stories. "The best coach I’ve ever been around."

Phillips joined the Bills for his third stint in the middle of the 2024 season. He played for the Dallas Cowboys for two games before he was released and re-signed with the Bills. Phillips played in 11 games this season but his year was cut short due to an ankle injury.

McDermott was the head coach in each of Phillips’ stints with the Bills.

Buffalo will embark on its first head-coaching search since the 2017 offseason.

"Sean has done an admirable job of leading our football team for the past 9 seasons," team owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. "But I feel we are in need of a new structure within our leadership to give this organization the best opportunity to take our team to the next level. We owe that to our players and to Bills Mafia.

"Sean helped change the mindset of this organization and was instrumental in the Bills becoming a perennial playoff team. I respect all the work, loyalty and attention to detail he showed for this team and the community. I wish Sean, Jamie and his family all the best."

McDermott had one losing season at the helm. However, he was never able to guide Buffalo to a Super Bowl appearance.