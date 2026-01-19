Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills

Bills defensive lineman calls Sean McDermott's firing 'sickening'

Bills fired McDermott after the team's playoff loss to the Broncos

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 19

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips appeared to be upset with the organization’s decision to fire head coach Sean McDermott on Monday following a tough playoff exit.

The Bills made the decision nearly two days after Buffalo lost to the Denver Broncos in overtime. It marked another season where the Bills have bowed out of the postseason amid Super Bowl expectations.

Jordan Phillips takes on the Chiefs

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 26, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Phillips made his feelings known on Instagram.

"This s--- here is so stupid honestly sickening," Phillips wrote in a post on his Instagram Stories. "The best coach I’ve ever been around."

Phillips joined the Bills for his third stint in the middle of the 2024 season. He played for the Dallas Cowboys for two games before he was released and re-signed with the Bills. Phillips played in 11 games this season but his year was cut short due to an ankle injury.

McDermott was the head coach in each of Phillips’ stints with the Bills.

Jordan Phillips celebrates in a game in 2023

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) during the first half against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 15, 2023. (Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports)

Buffalo will embark on its first head-coaching search since the 2017 offseason.

"Sean has done an admirable job of leading our football team for the past 9 seasons," team owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. "But I feel we are in need of a new structure within our leadership to give this organization the best opportunity to take our team to the next level. We owe that to our players and to Bills Mafia.

"Sean helped change the mindset of this organization and was instrumental in the Bills becoming a perennial playoff team. I respect all the work, loyalty and attention to detail he showed for this team and the community. I wish Sean, Jamie and his family all the best."

Sean McDermott walks on the field

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks on before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 4, 2026.  (Mark Konezny/Imagn Images)

McDermott had one losing season at the helm. However, he was never able to guide Buffalo to a Super Bowl appearance.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

