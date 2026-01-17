Bills doomed by bizarre interception in playoff loss to Broncos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen delivered the pass that should have won the game against the Denver Broncos, only to have it turn into a freak interception that led to a 33-30 loss. Allen was then seen crying in the post-game press conference over the astonishing defeat.

During overtime of the AFC Divisional Round game on Saturday, Allen threw a deep pass right into the hands of wide receiver Brandin Cooks that would have set up the Bills in game-winning field goal range.

But as Cooks went down to the ground with the pigskin, the ball rolled into a position where Broncos defensive back Ja'Quan McMillian was able to snatch it away for an interception as Cooks lay on his back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The instant replay review showed Cooks was down on the ground with possession of the ball, which typically would end the play and award the Bills a completion. But enough of the ball was already in McMillan's arms by the time Cooks hit the ground that officials did not reverse the call after looking it over.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix went on to lead Denver into game-winning field goal territory, aided by two big pass interference calls by the Bills defense. Matt Prater nailed a 50-yearder to send the Broncos to the AFC Championship game.

FOX SUPER 6 CONTEST: CHRIS 'THE BEAR' FALLICA'S NFL DIVISIONAL ROUND PREDICTIONS

Many fans on social media scrutinized the referees' decision to rule the play as an interception.

"I’m sorry but in no world is that an interception," one user wrote.

Another user wrote, "That’s not an interception."

Another user wrote, "Cooks had it."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Allen, who hadn’t turned the ball over in his previous six playoff appearances, threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles on strip-sacks by Nik Bonitto. P.J. Locke also picked off Allen, ending the QB’s streak of 204 consecutive completions in the postseason.

Allen would finish the game with 283 yards and three touchdowns to go with the two interceptions. McMillian's controversial pickoff was Denver's fifth takeaway of the game and would be Allen's last pass of the season.

After the game, Allen walked to the press podium in tears.

"I let my teammates down tonight," Allen said while choking up.

The loss continued a trend of dramatic playoff heartbreak due to unusual moments in Buffalo history.

The Broncos will face either New England or Houston for the AFC title next Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, where Denver has won 14 of its last 15 games.

It will be Denver's first AFC championship in exactly 10 years, since the "No Fly Zone" defense that helped them win Super Bowl 50.