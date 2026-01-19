Expand / Collapse search
Bills fire head coach Sean McDermott

The Bills lost in overtime to the Broncos in the playoffs

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
The Buffalo Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott on Monday after the team’s heartbreaking playoff loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round.

OutKick confirmed McDermott's departure.

The Bills failed to get back to the AFC Championship Game after losing to the Broncos in overtime, following a controversial interception call. The defeat marked another crushing blow to McDermott’s tenure as the Bills’ head coach.

Sean McDermott walks off the field

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott leaves the field after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Denver Broncos, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Buffalo posted a portion of McDermott’s press conference following the controversial call.

"I’m saying it because I’m standing up for Buffalo. I’m standing up for us. What went on is not how it should go down," he said.

McDermott took the job before the start of the 2017 season. Buffalo only finished under .500 once since then. He helped guide the Bills to the playoffs in eight of the nine seasons. The team made the conference title game twice but never got back to the Super Bowl.

Sean McDermott with his head down

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Denver.  (AP Photo/RJ Sangosti)

NFL fans had confidence that the Bills could have been Super Bowl contenders going into the 2025 season. The Bills’ odds got better when their nemesis, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was lost for the season with a knee injury.

Buffalo fell short in winning the AFC East – falling to the New England Patriots. They made the playoffs via the wild card and defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by three points. But the loss to the Broncos ultimately doomed McDermott’s tenure as head coach.

Josh Allen upset

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Denver Broncos in overtime of the AFC divisional playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High on Jan. 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.   (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The next Bills head coach will take over the next few years of Josh Allen’s career. Allen won the MVP award last season and was in the running for most of this season. The team is in desperate need of a top wide receiver to couple with Allen and it is expected to be addressed going into the offseason.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

