Buffalo Bills

Bills’ Damar Hamlin expected to make season debut against Dolphins: report

Hamlin played in all three preseason games

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is expected to be active for the first time this season nearly nine months after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during "Monday Night Football."

Hamlin is expected to make his season debut against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, according to NFL Network. 

Damar Hamlin plays in a preseason game

Damar Hamlin, #3 of the Buffalo Bills, reacts in the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 26, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.  (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer has been ruled out with a knee injury, opening up a spot on the roster for Hamlin. 

Against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2nd, Hamlin collapsed on the turf following his tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and was administered CPR before an ambulance rushed him to the hospital.

He was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center nearly one week later before heading to another hospital in Buffalo.

Hamlin told reporters he had suffered commotio cordis on the tackle. 

Damar Hamlin at the NFL Honors

Damar Hamlin poses for a photo during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall on February 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"The diagnosis of what happened to me was basically commotio cordis. It’s a direct blow at a specific point in your heartbeat that causes cardiac arrest," Hamlin told reporters after he had been cleared for football activities. 

"And five to seven seconds later, you fall out. . . . Commotio cordis is the leading cause of death in youth athletes across all sports. So, that's something that I personally will be taking a step in to make a change. Also, with that being said, all of the awareness around CPR and access to AEDs have been lowering that number as well." 

Damar Hamlin watches from the sidelines

Safety Damar Hamlin, #3 of the Buffalo Bills, watches from the sidelines during the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Bills 22-16 in overtime.  (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Hamlin was cleared for football activities in mid-April and appeared in all three Bills preseason games. He totaled 73 defensive snaps and 19 plays on special teams during the preseason. 

The Bills have won back-to-back games after blowing a lead against the New York Jets in Week 1. 

Miami is one of the hottest teams in the NFL, starting the year 3-0 and putting up 70 points against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. 

