Jared Goff claps back at Ryan Fitzpatrick over pregame comments: ‘Didn’t know I was a poor man’s anything’

Jared Goff led the Detroit Lions to a dominant 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers Thursday night before clapping back at some pregame comments.

Prior to the game, analyst and former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick referred to Goff as "a poor man’s Matt Ryan ," according to the New York Post.

After the victory, Goff joined the Amazon postgame show and let Fitzpatrick know he heard the comment.

"I thought I played better throughout the rest of the game," Goff said. "I hope it’s up to your standards."

"I didn’t know I was a poor man’s anything, but it’s OK," Goff continued as the NFL on Prime crew laughed. "I heard about it."

Goff went on to praise Ryan while adding his comment was all in fun.

"Matt Ryan’s a hell of a player," Goff said. "I’m giving you a hard time. I appreciate it, man."

Fitzpatrick announced his retirement from the NFL in June 2022 after 17 seasons with nine teams.

Goff and the Lions jumped all over the Packers, taking a 27-3 lead into halftime.

Running back David Montgomery finished the night with 121 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries for his first victory over the Packers in his five-year NFL career .

"It just felt real different coming in with the group of guys that I'm with," said Montgomery."I'm blessed to come out here with these guys and get the ‘dub.’ That's big for me. I can tell my son that I beat the Packers, so I'm excited to say that and excited to be a part of this team."

Goff finished the night with 210 yards, throwing a touchdown and an interception.

The win moved the Lions to 3-1 on the season while Green Bay fell to 2-2 with the loss.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love finished the night with 246 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

"I think just offensively as a whole we’ve just got to start faster," Love said. "We don’t start fast, and we kind of get behind, and it’s hard running the ball. We get put in situations where you’ve got to throw the ball. So I think we’ve just got to start faster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.