Bill Simmons rips Prince Harry and Meghan, calls them 'grifters' after abrupt end to Spotify podcast deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, have become the latest big names to depart Spotify's popular podcast platform.

The couple's lucrative deal has come to an end, with both parties confirming the split in a joint statement Thursday

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," the two parties said in a joint statement.

Archewell Audio is a production company created by the Sussexes.

Bill Simmons' platform, The Ringer, is owned by Spotify, and he is Spotify's head of global sports content. He did not hold back when he voiced his displeasure about the royal couple's exit from the platform.

On a recent episode of his "The Bill Simmons Podcast," he called Harry and Meghan "f---ing grifters" and alluded to an incident he had with Harry on Zoom when they apparently brainstormed podcast ideas.

"'The f---ing grifters.' That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them. I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories," Simmons said.

Simmons has a history of ripping Harry, even when they were both a part of the same company. In January, he unleashed on Harry, saying he was "so embarrassed" he had to "share Spotify with him."

"Shoot this guy to the sun. I’m so tired of this guy," Simmons said. "What does he bring to the table? He just whines about s--- and keeps giving interviews. … Who cares about your life? You weren’t even the favorite son. … I can’t stand him."

Harry and Meghan initially inked a deal with Spotify in 2020. The deal was presented as "a multiyear partnership with Spotify … to create podcasts and shows that would tell stories through diverse voices and perspective."

The couple produced one podcast called "Archetypes." The podcast, which Meghan hosted, debuted in August 2022 and totaled 12 episodes.

According to The Associated Press, the podcast topped the charts in the U.S. and six other countries. The show won a People’s Choice Award for best podcast.