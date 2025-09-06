Bill Belichick picks up 1st win of college football coaching career

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick earned the first win of his collegiate coaching career on Saturday night.

The North Carolina Tar Heels bounced back from a loss last week to defeat the Charlotte 49ers, 20-3.

The game started similarly to the Tar Heels’ loss against TCU started – with a touchdown. Quarterback Gio Lopez needed three plays to get into the end zone. He found Chris Culliver for a 51-yard touchdown pass. The North Carolina defense would lock in from there.

Charlotte punted on its first three drives before they picked up their lone field goal in the second quarter. The 49ers turned the ball over on downs in the second quarter and 49ers quarterback Grayson Loftis threw an interception to North Carolina’s Greg Smith to end their drive.

Lopez was 17-of-25 with 155 passing yards and the game-opening touchdown pass. Davion Gause ran for a touchdown along with 27 yards on the ground. Culliver led North Carolina receivers with three catches for 74 yards and the first-quarter score.

Loftis came into the game for Conner Harrell. Loftis was 8-for-12 with 110 passing yards and two interceptions. Harrell was 17-of-29 with 140 passing yards.

Belichick heard a lot of criticism from the loss against the Horned Frogs. On a short week, he got the Tar Heels to stay focused on the task at hand and avoided an 0-2 start.

He took over as the Tar Heels’ head coach for Mack Brown. He mostly stayed out of the spotlight until it was confirmed that he was dating Jordon Hudson. The age gap between Belichick and Hudson became the talking point around the program from the spring and through the summer.

Victories will help put some of the negative criticism to the side. North Carolina will return home to play Richmond next week with a matchup against UCF coming after that one.