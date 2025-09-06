Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina Tar Heels

Bill Belichick picks up 1st win of college football coaching career

UNC lost to TCU last week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Urban Meyer on Arch Manning, Alabama, Belichick’s ‘shocking’ debut loss | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Urban Meyer on Arch Manning, Alabama, Belichick’s ‘shocking’ debut loss | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Urban Meyer joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the panic over Arch Manning, Alabama’s opening day loss, and Bill Belichick and UNC’s "shocking" loss to TCU on opening night.

Bill Belichick earned the first win of his collegiate coaching career on Saturday night.

The North Carolina Tar Heels bounced back from a loss last week to defeat the Charlotte 49ers, 20-3.

Bill Belichick looks on

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA football game against Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.  (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

The game started similarly to the Tar Heels’ loss against TCU started – with a touchdown. Quarterback Gio Lopez needed three plays to get into the end zone. He found Chris Culliver for a 51-yard touchdown pass. The North Carolina defense would lock in from there.

Charlotte punted on its first three drives before they picked up their lone field goal in the second quarter. The 49ers turned the ball over on downs in the second quarter and 49ers quarterback Grayson Loftis threw an interception to North Carolina’s Greg Smith to end their drive.

Lopez was 17-of-25 with 155 passing yards and the game-opening touchdown pass. Davion Gause ran for a touchdown along with 27 yards on the ground. Culliver led North Carolina receivers with three catches for 74 yards and the first-quarter score.

Gio Lopez throws

North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez looks to pass against Charlotte during the first half of an NCAA football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.  (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

FLORIDA DEFENSIVE LINEMAN EJECTED FOR SPITTING ON PLAYER DURING OPPONENT'S GAME-WINNING DRIVE

Loftis came into the game for Conner Harrell. Loftis was 8-for-12 with 110 passing yards and two interceptions. Harrell was 17-of-29 with 140 passing yards.

Belichick heard a lot of criticism from the loss against the Horned Frogs. On a short week, he got the Tar Heels to stay focused on the task at hand and avoided an 0-2 start.

He took over as the Tar Heels’ head coach for Mack Brown. He mostly stayed out of the spotlight until it was confirmed that he was dating Jordon Hudson. The age gap between Belichick and Hudson became the talking point around the program from the spring and through the summer.

Charleston French runs

North Carolina running back Charleston French (23) looks for room to run against Charlotte defensive back Treyveon McGee during the first half of an NCAA football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Victories will help put some of the negative criticism to the side. North Carolina will return home to play Richmond next week with a matchup against UCF coming after that one.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

