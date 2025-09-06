Florida defensive lineman ejected for spitting on player during opponent's game-winning drive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gators defensive lineman Brendan Bett was ejected from Saturday night’s upset loss to South Florida after he spit on one of his opponents.

The crucial moment came on the Bulls’ game-winning drive. Bett came face-to-face with South Florida offensive lineman Cole Skinner and spit right into the player’s facemask.

Bett was immediately ejected from the game with 2:07 left to play and the Gators were assessed a 15-yard penalty. Seven plays later, Nico Gramatica nailed a 20-yard field goal to give South Florida the 18-16 win.

Bett is a redshirt sophomore who transferred from Baylor. He played in 10 games for the Bears in 2023 but was redshirted during the 2024 season. He saw some action off the bench in the Texas Bowl. He played in 15 defensive snaps against Long Island last week.

South Florida picked up another huge win. The team knocked off No. 25 Boise State last week, 34-7. This time, Florida was the No. 13 team in the nation.

Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown had 263 passing yards and a touchdown pass in the win. He also picked up 66 yards on the ground. Eight different South Florida receivers had catches.

Gators quarterback D.J. Lagway had 222 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. Jadan Baugh added 93 yards on the ground. Florida went up one point early in the fourth quarter. But the team punted on back-to-back drives.

The spitting incident is the second that has captured the attention of the football world. Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Carter was ejected from Thursday night’s NFL opener against the Dallas Cowboys for spitting on Dak Prescott.