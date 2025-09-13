Expand / Collapse search
Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick gets first home win as UNC head coach

Tar Heels score on first four possessions as Richmond manages just 199 total yards

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
The UNC Tar Heels earned their first home win of the Bill Belichick era on Saturday with a 41-6 win over Richmond.

Gio Lopez threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and freshman Demon June had 148 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Both passing touchdowns went to Jordan Shipp, who caught four passes for 52 yards.

Bill Belichick looks on

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA football game against Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.  (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Lopez went 10 of 18 for 119 yards and also threw an interception.

Richmond gained just 199 total yards. The Spiders also committed three turnovers, including a fumble that Makai Gbayor returned for a 62-yard touchdown.

The Tar Heels scored on their first four possessions and outgained Richmond 193-58 in the opening half to grab a 20-3 lead.

BILL BELICHICK PICKS UP 1ST WIN OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHING CAREER

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at Dean E. Smith Center on March 08, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.  (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Hoping to regain momentum, Richmond recovered a surprise onside kick to begin the second half. The Spiders took their subsequent drive all the way down to the 1, where Kyle Wickersham was stuffed on a fourth down run.

The team got its first win of Belichick's tenure last week with a 20-3 win over Charlotte. 

Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels

Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Jordon Hudson look on prior to the game against the Richmond Spiders at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Lance King/Getty Images)

Belichick recently confirmed reports that New England Patriots staff members were barred from the football program.

"It's clear I'm not welcome there around their facility," he told reporters, via the Tar Heel Tribune. "So, they're not welcome at ours. It’s pretty simple."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

