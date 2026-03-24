Bill Belichick downplays Hall of Fame controversy, says focus remains on North Carolina football

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Reports first surfaced in January that Bill Belichick would not be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame sparked strong reactions across the sports world.

Despite winning two Super Bowls as an assistant and six as Patriots coach, Belichick reportedly fell short of the Hall of Fame’s 50-vote threshold, raising questions about the voting process. The Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled its 2026 class at NFL Honors — a list that did not include Belichick.

ESPN reported that Belichick was initially "puzzled" and "disappointed" by his omission and questioned what more he needed to do to be inducted immediately. While Belichick has largely avoided publicly addressing his Hall of Fame status, he offered a measured response Tuesday when asked about the controversy.

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"I'm focused on coaching this team and focused on getting Carolina football to the highest level I can. That's what I've always… I focus about what I can do, and things that are not in my control, I don't worry about," he told reporters as North Carolina opened spring camp.

UNC GM MICHAEL LOMBARDI CLAIMS 'FAKE STORIES' HELPED UNDERMINE BILL BELICHICK’S DEBUT SEASON

Belichick led North Carolina to a 4-8 record in his first season coaching in Chapel Hill, but a string of off-field headlines largely overshadowed the program.

During last year’s widely discussed "CBS Sunday Mornings" interview, Jordon Hudson faced accusations that she attempted to exert control during the former NFL coach’s sit-down. The interview was part of a promotional tour for Belichick's new book, "The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football." Hudson, 24, has drawn attention for dating 73-year-old Belichick for more than two years.

The viral moment sparked questions about Hudson’s involvement in both his personal and professional life and whether it could affect football operations.

Belichick has previously dismissed the increased attention on his personal life. "Sometimes it's noisy, and sometimes it isn't," he told ESPN last summer. "Sometimes with the Patriots it was noisy, too."

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Earlier this month, UNC general manager Michael Lombardi recently addressed the scrutiny and outside criticism that surrounded the program last season, defending the team’s response amid what he characterized as inaccurate accounts.

"All during those stormy times, all during when the boat was getting capsized, when people were attacking us with fake rumors and fake stories all over — nobody’s corrected them yet, but that’s OK, we understand — our players hung together," Lombardi told the "Pat McAfee Show".

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