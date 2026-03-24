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North Carolina Tar Heels

Bill Belichick downplays Hall of Fame controversy, says focus remains on North Carolina football

Belichick opened his second spring camp as UNC's head coach this week

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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2026 Hall of Fame class confirmed, Should Bill Belichick have got in? | The Herd Video

2026 Hall of Fame class confirmed, Should Bill Belichick have got in? | The Herd

Dree Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly, Adam Vinatieri, and Roger Craig are the Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Colin Cowherd asks if Bill Belichick should have been included.

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Reports first surfaced in January that Bill Belichick would not be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame sparked strong reactions across the sports world.

Despite winning two Super Bowls as an assistant and six as Patriots coach, Belichick reportedly fell short of the Hall of Fame’s 50-vote threshold, raising questions about the voting process. The Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled its 2026 class at NFL Honors — a list that did not include Belichick.

ESPN reported that Belichick was initially "puzzled" and "disappointed" by his omission and questioned what more he needed to do to be inducted immediately. While Belichick has largely avoided publicly addressing his Hall of Fame status, he offered a measured response Tuesday when asked about the controversy.

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Bill Belichick looks on during a North Carolina game

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium.  (Bob Donnan/Imagn Images)

"I'm focused on coaching this team and focused on getting Carolina football to the highest level I can. That's what I've always… I focus about what I can do, and things that are not in my control, I don't worry about," he told reporters as North Carolina opened spring camp.

UNC GM MICHAEL LOMBARDI CLAIMS 'FAKE STORIES' HELPED UNDERMINE BILL BELICHICK’S DEBUT SEASON

Belichick led North Carolina to a 4-8 record in his first season coaching in Chapel Hill, but a string of off-field headlines largely overshadowed the program.

During last year’s widely discussed "CBS Sunday Mornings" interview, Jordon Hudson faced accusations that she attempted to exert control during the former NFL coach’s sit-down. The interview was part of a promotional tour for Belichick's new book, "The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football." Hudson, 24, has drawn attention for dating 73-year-old Belichick for more than two years.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on from the sideline vs TCU at Kenan Memorial Stadium. (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The viral moment sparked questions about Hudson’s involvement in both his personal and professional life and whether it could affect football operations.

Belichick has previously dismissed the increased attention on his personal life. "Sometimes it's noisy, and sometimes it isn't," he told ESPN last summer. "Sometimes with the Patriots it was noisy, too."

Bill Belichick yells from the sidelines

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 6, 2025.  (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

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Earlier this month, UNC general manager Michael Lombardi recently addressed the scrutiny and outside criticism that surrounded the program last season, defending the team’s response amid what he characterized as inaccurate accounts.

"All during those stormy times, all during when the boat was getting capsized, when people were attacking us with fake rumors and fake stories all over — nobody’s corrected them yet, but that’s OK, we understand — our players hung together," Lombardi told the "Pat McAfee Show".

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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