Los Angeles Rams

Rams’ Puka Nacua says NFL fine stung, calls it a 'learning moment'

Nacua was fined $25,000 after suggesting refs were seeking TV attention

By Chantz Martin Fox News
‘New Standard for Me’ 😤 Rams' Puka Nacua on His First Career Multi-TD Game in Win Over Cardinals Video

‘New Standard for Me’ 😤 Rams' Puka Nacua on His First Career Multi-TD Game in Win Over Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams' Puka Nacua shared his thoughts of his first career multi-TD game in Week 14 win over Cardinals.

For just the second time in his NFL career, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is dealing with the reality of a league-imposed fine. The NFL Network reported that the third-year receiver was fined $25,000 after he criticized officials during a viral livestream and in a social media post.

On Friday, the 24-year-old addressed the costly discipline, acknowledging it was difficult. 

"That one, it definitely hurt," Nacua told reporters in his first public comments since he received the fine.

He added that the fine served as a lesson. 

"I think it was something I was expecting," he said. "It was a learning moment and an experience to learn from and to never let happen again.

Puka Nacua reacts on field

Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium Sept. 28, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

"There are going to be moments of frustration later on in my career, whether it’s ups and downs on my personal half or on the team’s half. So, being able to manage those emotions and send that energy in the right direction."

Nacua raised eyebrows when he said during a livestream appearance with internet personalities Adin Ross and N3on that "the refs are the worst."

He also stirred controversy during the livestream when he appeared to perform a gesture that plays upon antisemitic tropes. He later apologized.

"I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people," the receiver said in an Instagram post. "I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."

Puka Nacua reacts during a game

Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a catch during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field Dec. 18, 2025, in Seattle.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

After catching 12 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in a Dec. 18 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Nacua once again expressed his frustration with how NFL referees handled the game.

"Can you say i was wrong. Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol," he wrote on X.

Puka Nacua breaks from the defense

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs with the ball during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks Dec. 18, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Rams coach Sean McVay dismissed the idea that the off-field chatter surrounding Nacua was a distraction leading up to last week’s clash with the team’s NFC West rival.

"It wasn’t a distraction at all," McVay said. "Did you think his play showed he was distracted? I didn’t think so either. He went off today."

Nacua said he was more than happy to move forward from the tumultuous series of events.

"A hundred percent," Nacua said. "Christmas. I’m glad there was something like a big thing going on, something that would push everything to the previous week. It’s been nice to enjoy, celebrate, rejoice and then get ready for what’s ahead of us."

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

