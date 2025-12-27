Rams’ Puka Nacua says NFL fine stung, calls it a 'learning moment'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For just the second time in his NFL career, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is dealing with the reality of a league-imposed fine. The NFL Network reported that the third-year receiver was fined $25,000 after he criticized officials during a viral livestream and in a social media post.

On Friday, the 24-year-old addressed the costly discipline, acknowledging it was difficult.

"That one, it definitely hurt," Nacua told reporters in his first public comments since he received the fine.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He added that the fine served as a lesson.

"I think it was something I was expecting," he said. "It was a learning moment and an experience to learn from and to never let happen again.

"There are going to be moments of frustration later on in my career, whether it’s ups and downs on my personal half or on the team’s half. So, being able to manage those emotions and send that energy in the right direction."

Nacua raised eyebrows when he said during a livestream appearance with internet personalities Adin Ross and N3on that "the refs are the worst."

NFL UPHOLDS SUSPENSION FOR STEELERS STAR DK METCALF

He also stirred controversy during the livestream when he appeared to perform a gesture that plays upon antisemitic tropes. He later apologized.

"I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people," the receiver said in an Instagram post. "I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."

After catching 12 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in a Dec. 18 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Nacua once again expressed his frustration with how NFL referees handled the game.

"Can you say i was wrong. Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol," he wrote on X.

Rams coach Sean McVay dismissed the idea that the off-field chatter surrounding Nacua was a distraction leading up to last week’s clash with the team’s NFC West rival.

"It wasn’t a distraction at all," McVay said. "Did you think his play showed he was distracted? I didn’t think so either. He went off today."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nacua said he was more than happy to move forward from the tumultuous series of events.

"A hundred percent," Nacua said. "Christmas. I’m glad there was something like a big thing going on, something that would push everything to the previous week. It’s been nice to enjoy, celebrate, rejoice and then get ready for what’s ahead of us."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.