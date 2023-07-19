Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

Benjamin Mendy signs two-year deal with Lorient after being cleared of rape

Mendy won the World Cup with France in 2018

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

World Cup winner Benjamin Mendy signed a two-year deal with French soccer club Lorient on Wednesday, only days after the France international was found not guilty of raping a woman and the attempted rape of another.

The 29-year-old Mendy left Manchester City last month after his contract expired. He had not played for the Champions League winners since 2021.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Benjamin Mendy walks from court

Former Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, left, walks outside Chester Crown Court, where he is appearing accused of rape and attempted rape, in Chester, England, Friday July 14, 2023.  (Peter Powell/PA via AP)

"After passing the traditional medical, Benjamin Mendy, a 2018 world champion, four-time Premier League winner with Manchester City and Ligue 1 French champion with Monaco among others, has strengthened Lorient’s squad for the new season," Lorient said in a statement.

JORDI ALBA IS SET TO JOIN FORMER TEAMMATES LIONEL MESSI, SERGIO BUSQUETS AT INTER MIAMI

Benjamin Mendy in action

Benjamin Mendy of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur  and  Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 15, 2021 in London, England.  (James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

The France left back was cleared at a retrial of attempting to rape a woman — who was 29 at the time — at his home in October 2018. He was also found not guilty of the rape of a second woman two years later also at his home address.

Mendy denied the charges and said the incidents were consensual encounters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Benjamin Mendy plays ball

Benjamin Mendy of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur  and  Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 15, 2021 in London, England.  (Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Mendy was cleared by a jury of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to four young women or teenagers following a six-month trial. Jurors failed to reach verdicts on counts of rape and attempted rape, leading to the retrial.