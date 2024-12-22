Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals fan wins entire stadium free pizza as Cincinnati keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Browns

Kicker Cade York also tied a franchise record with his 59-yard field goal attempt

Paulina Dedaj
Published
One Cincinnati Bengals left Sunday’s game a hero. 

A fan wearing an Evan McPherson jersey won everyone in Paycor Stadium a free pizza after kicking a 40-yard field goal. 

Bengals fans

Bengals fans cheer prior to their game against the Browns at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (IMAGN)

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was taking part in the Bengals’ "Slice the Uprights" field goal challenge that gives fans the chance to win free pizza. A successful attempt from the 10-yard line gives the kicker free pizza for a year, and a successful attempt from the 30-yard line gives the entire stadium a free slice. 

But fans on Sunday had more than just pizza to celebrate about. 

Joe Burrow went 23-of-30 for 252 yards and three touchdowns to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-6, and keep their playoff hopes alive. Ja'Marr Chase had six catches for 97 yards and one touchdown to bring his total yardage to 1,510 this season, breaking the franchise record of 1,455 he set in 2021.

Jermaine Burton and Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Jermaine Burton (81) and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a Chase touchdown in the fourth quarter on Sunday. (IMAGN)

Kicker Cade York, who took the place of an injured McPherson this month, also set a record with his second-quarter 59-yard field goal. He tied the franchise record McPherson set in 2022. 

The Bengals improved to 7-8 and move on to host the Denver Broncos next. 

Cade York

Cincinnati Bengals' Cade York lines up to kick a field goal as time expires in the second quarter on Sunday. (IMAGN)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

