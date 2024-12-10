Cowboys cheerleader dating Bengals kicker Cade York has sweet reaction after successful extra point attempt

New Cincinnati Bengals kicker Cade York made headlines before his debut with the team on Monday, when he revealed that his girlfriend, Zoe Dale, was a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys.

York, who took the place of an injured Evan McPherson, told reporters Friday that despite her allegiance to the Cowboys, Dale would be cheering for him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

That is exactly what she did when he made his first extra point attempt at AT&T Stadium on Monday night.

Late in the first quarter, York lined up for his first extra point of the game that would tie the score at 7-7. With a successful kick, ESPN’s broadcast captured Dale’s heartwarming reaction.

"Praise God," she said with a big smile.

BENGALS NEW KICKER CADE YORK WILL SHARE SIDELINE WITH COWBOYS CHEERLEADER GIRLFRIEND ON ‘MNF’

York, 23, said last week that he got the call from the Bengals a day after his girlfriend was baptized.

"I was like ‘Well, Zoe, I will see you at home no matter what.’ So yeah, it’s pretty cool."

York was 2-2 on field goals and 3-3 on extra kicks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A botched blocked punt gave the ball back to the Bengals late in the fourth quarter, and Joe Burrow’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase gave the Bengals a much-needed win over the Cowboys after losing three straight.

"We needed a break," Burrow said after the game. "We haven’t got many this year, but it was nice to get that one and nice to come out of this with a win."