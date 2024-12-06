Bengals new kicker Cade York will share sideline with Cowboys cheerleader girlfriend on ‘MNF’

The new Cincinnati Bengals kicker will be sharing the sideline with his girlfriend this upcoming Monday night.

Cade York was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday after veteran Evan McPherson was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. York, who played alongside Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase at LSU when the Tigers won the national championship in 2019, will make his debut for the team on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

However, there is another familiar face he will share the field with.

"My girlfriend is actually a cheerleader for the Cowboys," York told reporters in the locker room on Thursday.

"She got baptized this Sunday. So it was awesome getting to do that, and all her teammates got to come watch and, literally, the next day I get a call that I’m going to work out for the Bengals, and they’re playing on Monday.

"I was like ‘Well, Zoe, I will see you at home no matter what.’ So yeah, it’s pretty cool."

According to her Instagram, Zoe Dale has been a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader since July 2023.

"I am so unbelievably humbled to announce that I am a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader," she wrote in a post at the time. "Thank you to everyone who has helped, encouraged, and supported me during this journey. I am blessed to be a part of such a prestigious organization that withholds such iconic history.

"Without the support of my family, friends, and the Lord, I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish this by myself. I am ever so grateful for what God has provided and the women he has brought into my life. Thank you for the countless prayers, thoughts, and love during this process."

York, who last played this season for the Washington Commanders in Week 1, said despite her allegiance to the Cowboys organization, "She’s gonna be cheering for me."

"She’s already told me second quarter and fourth quarter is when she’s on the visitor side. I’ll have to sneak her a couple of smiles," York added with a smile.

York, 23, was traded to the Commanders in August but cut after missing two field goals in Washington’s season opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.