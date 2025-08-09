Bengals coach Zac Taylor explains aversion to popular joint practices during training camp

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL teams going head-to-head during training camp practices is relatively common. The Cincinnati Bengals are one of just three teams who have decided not to hold joint practices this year.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor believes there is a better way to get his players ready for the season. The coach prefers to see some of his projected starters — and even star players — take reps in preseason games.

Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow and star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins played in the Bengals' preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday. Taylor argued intrasquad competition is more beneficial than joint practices.

"I’m thankful this year we’re not doing that (joint practice)," Taylor told reporters. "It’s really good for us to continue to put some install stuff in and tweak some stuff, as opposed to locking in on X opponent that you know that we’re gonna spend three days preparing for and practicing for and reviewing."

Taylor said the Bengals will have some scrimmage-style competition between the offense and defense during six practices leading up to the team's next preseason matchup.

"We just get to spend that on ourselves. And I think that’s really needed right now for this group. That’s the way that this camp hit us this year with no practices against anybody else, just focusing on (ourselves). I’m excited about it."

Taylor said it will be another important week for the Bengals’ offensive line competition. Lucas Patrick and Cody Ford have competed at the right guard position, and the Bengals have been mixing in different second-unit offensive linemen all summer.

"(It’s) very open," Taylor said. "I think nothing is set in stone right now. There’s still a lot of opportunity. There are eight true practices and two games, so we’re going to utilize every one of them to gain all the information we can out of it."

The Bengals open the regular season Sept. 7 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

