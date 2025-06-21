Bears quarterback Caleb Williams takes harsh jab at Packers fans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams didn’t mince words when talking about Green Bay Packers fans at Fanatics on Friday.

Williams, 23, was asked which team’s fans he has had the most negative experiences with, and the Bears quarterback was quick to point to the fanbase of the Bears' biggest rival.

"Probably Green Bay," Williams said. "I mean, they suck. After the game, after we won at Lambeau — 1-0 at Lambeau — we tried to do the Lambeau Leap, tried to jump into the crowd where our fans were."

"[Packers fans] just started throwing everything at you, push you off. The Lambeau Leap, it’s a real leap. It’s not a little baby jump, you actually have to high jump, basically. And they’re pushing you, pushing your face."

The Bears last season started the season 4-2, and then they proceeded to lose their next 10 games. They snapped the losing streak in Week 18 against the Packers in Lambeau Field.

Williams was efficient in the win, as he was 21 of 29 passing with 148 yards with a touchdown pass.

Despite the Bears’ struggles last season, Williams’s play has given Bears’ fans hope that he might be the franchise quarterback they have desperately yearned for.

After being selected with the No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft out of USC, Williams started all 17 games while he completed 62.5% of his passes for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The first time the Bears play the Packers next season and deal with their fans will be at Lambeau Field on Dec. 7, and then the Bears will host the Packers just two weeks later on Dec. 20.

