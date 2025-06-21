Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Chicago Bears

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams takes harsh jab at Packers fans

Williams detailed an experience with fans when celebrating at Lambeau Field

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Can Caleb Williams turn around the Bears in Year 2? | The Facility Video

Can Caleb Williams turn around the Bears in Year 2? | The Facility

Chase Daniel discusses whether Caleb Williams can show he is the guy for the Chicago Bears in Year 2.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams didn’t mince words when talking about Green Bay Packers fans at Fanatics on Friday. 

Williams, 23, was asked which team’s fans he has had the most negative experiences with, and the Bears quarterback was quick to point to the fanbase of the Bears' biggest rival. 

"Probably Green Bay," Williams said. "I mean, they suck. After the game, after we won at Lambeau — 1-0 at Lambeau — we tried to do the Lambeau Leap, tried to jump into the crowd where our fans were."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caleb Williams looks dejected

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

"[Packers fans] just started throwing everything at you, push you off. The Lambeau Leap, it’s a real leap. It’s not a little baby jump, you actually have to high jump, basically. And they’re pushing you, pushing your face."

The Bears last season started the season 4-2, and then they proceeded to lose their next 10 games. They snapped the losing streak in Week 18 against the Packers in Lambeau Field. 

GRANDDAUGHTER OF LATE SAINTS OWNER TOM BENSON ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGED ALTERCATION WITH PARKING ENFORCEMENT

Caleb Williams throws

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis.  (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

Williams was efficient in the win, as he was 21 of 29 passing with 148 yards with a touchdown pass. 

Despite the Bears’ struggles last season, Williams’s play has given Bears’ fans hope that he might be the franchise quarterback they have desperately yearned for. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caleb Williams throws ball

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Ford Field. (Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images)

After being selected with the No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft out of USC, Williams started all 17 games while he completed 62.5% of his passes for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. 

The first time the Bears play the Packers next season and deal with their fans will be at Lambeau Field on Dec. 7, and then the Bears will host the Packers just two weeks later on Dec. 20.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.