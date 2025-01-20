Bears land Ben Johnson as next head coach: reports

The Chicago Bears have landed arguably the hottest head coach candidate for their vacancy, as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is reportedly heading to the NFC North rival.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the hire, noting that the Las Vegas Raiders were hot on Johnson's tail as well.

Johnson, who led a Lions offense that scored 33.2 points per game to lead the NFL this past regular season, saw an anticlimactic end to a historic season in the team's Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders at home this past weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. More to come…