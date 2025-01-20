Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago Bears

Bears land Ben Johnson as next head coach: reports

Chicago pairs the offensive-minded coach with Caleb Williams and his talented crew

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Commanders beat Lions 45-31, How shocking was this win? | Breakfast Ball Video

Commanders beat Lions 45-31, How shocking was this win? | Breakfast Ball

The Washington Commanders beat the Detroit Lions 45-31 in an upset. Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, and Mark Schlereth ask how shocking this win was for the Commanders and Jayden Daniels.

The Chicago Bears have landed arguably the hottest head coach candidate for their vacancy, as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is reportedly heading to the NFC North rival. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the hire, noting that the Las Vegas Raiders were hot on Johnson's tail as well. 

Johnson, who led a Lions offense that scored 33.2 points per game to lead the NFL this past regular season, saw an anticlimactic end to a historic season in the team's Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders at home this past weekend. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. More to come…

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics