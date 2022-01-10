Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears
Published

Bears fire Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace after losing season: reports

Pace hired Nagy to replace John Fox before the start of the 2018 season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The dismissal of Nagy and Pace came after the team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The loss solidified the team’s first losing season since 2017, when John Fox was the head coach. But the lack of improvement from the Nagy-led team had disappointed fans.

Matt Nagy looks on during a game between the Bears and the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 20, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Matt Nagy looks on during a game between the Bears and the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 20, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In Nagy’s first season, the team’s defense was elite. Chicago finished 12-4 and the defense was first in points allowed and third in yards allowed. Khalil Mack was performing like an all-world linebacker and there was hope. The team, however, lost in the wild card game to the Philadelphia Eagles, notably missing a game-winning field goal on a double doink.

Chicago was 8-8 in 2019 and 2020 with Mitchell Trubisky as the quarterback. The team moved on from Trubisky before the start of the 2021 season, opting to sign Andy Dalton and draft Justin Fields. The quarterback shuffle at the start of the season didn’t exactly promote confidence.

Matt Nagy reacts during the New York Giants game at Soldier Field on Jan. 2, 2022, in Chicago.

Matt Nagy reacts during the New York Giants game at Soldier Field on Jan. 2, 2022, in Chicago. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

VIKINGS FIRE COACH MIKE ZIMMER, GM RICK SPIELMAN FOLLOWING LOSING SEASON: REPORTS

The Bears finished 6-11 and in third place in the NFC North.

Nagy finished 34-31 with the Bears.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky after the Chicago Bears' organized team activities on May 29, 2019, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky after the Chicago Bears' organized team activities on May 29, 2019, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pace took over as the team’s general manager in 2015 and hired John Fox as his first head coach to replace Marc Trestman. Fox failed to get the Bears out of last place of the NFC North. Fox was let go and Pace replaced him with Nagy.

Since 2015, Chicago has only made the playoffs twice and failed to get past the wild card round.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com