Autopsy reveals Colorado QB's blood-alcohol level was double the legal limit during fatal crash: report

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Colorado sophomore quarterback Dominiq Ponder, the 23-year-old who died in a car accident last month, reportedly had double the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed.

Ponder’s blood-alcohol content was 0.167 g/100 mL, according to an autopsy report obtained by USA TODAY Sports. The Boulder County Coroner’s report stated Ponder’s cause of death of was multiple blunt force injuries in an accident.

Ponder’s mother said that she hopes conversations about decision-making can come from his tragic loss.

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"If anything good can come from this loss, it’s the conversations it can start about responsible decision-making, supporting young adults, and making good choices even in ordinary moments," Catrina Hughes, told USA TODAY Sports.

"A big part of his legacy will be to encourage young people to please make responsible choices and to have the courage to step in for their friends when one of them isn’t thinking clearly for themselves. Kids need to know that it’s OK to step in, take keys, call a ride, call a parent, speak up, do anything you can do, one small decision can save a life. Don’t be afraid even if it’s uncomfortable. A difficult conversation is easier than a lifetime of loss."

Hughes began a foundation in his honor, the Dominiq Ponder 722 Foundation.

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"Funds raised will go directly toward scholarships for student athletes who demonstrate resilience and character, community awareness initiatives about responsible decision-making, and support for children’s hospitals," the GoFundMe said of the foundation.

Ponder’s fatal crash happened at 3 a.m. when he lost control of his 2023 Tesla going around a right-hand curve. Ponder went through a guardrail, hit an electrical pole and rolled at least once, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

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Colorado head coach Deion Sanders delivered an emotional eulogy at Ponder’s funeral.

Ponder had been a walk-on quarterback with Colorado in Sanders’ first season as head coach and appeared in two games last season.

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