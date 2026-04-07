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Colorado Buffaloes

Autopsy reveals Colorado QB's blood-alcohol level was double the legal limit during fatal crash: report

Dominiq Ponder, 23, lost control of his Tesla going around a curve, according to Colorado State Patrol

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Colorado sophomore quarterback Dominiq Ponder, the 23-year-old who died in a car accident last month, reportedly had double the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed.

Ponder’s blood-alcohol content was 0.167 g/100 mL, according to an autopsy report obtained by USA TODAY Sports. The Boulder County Coroner’s report stated Ponder’s cause of death of was multiple blunt force injuries in an accident.

Ponder’s mother said that she hopes conversations about decision-making can come from his tragic loss.

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Bethune-Cookman quarterback Dominiq Ponder takes a snap during a spring game at Daytona Stadium

Bethune-Cookman QB Dominiq Ponder takes a snap during the Wildcats' spring game Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Daytona Stadium. (IMAGN)

"If anything good can come from this loss, it’s the conversations it can start about responsible decision-making, supporting young adults, and making good choices even in ordinary moments," Catrina Hughes, told USA TODAY Sports. 

"A big part of his legacy will be to encourage young people to please make responsible choices and to have the courage to step in for their friends when one of them isn’t thinking clearly for themselves. Kids need to know that it’s OK to step in, take keys, call a ride, call a parent, speak up, do anything you can do, one small decision can save a life. Don’t be afraid even if it’s uncomfortable. A difficult conversation is easier than a lifetime of loss."

Hughes began a foundation in his honor, the Dominiq Ponder 722 Foundation.

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Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders standing on the sideline at Folsom Field.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field on Oct. 11, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

"Funds raised will go directly toward scholarships for student athletes who demonstrate resilience and character, community awareness initiatives about responsible decision-making, and support for children’s hospitals," the GoFundMe said of the foundation.

Ponder’s fatal crash happened at 3 a.m. when he lost control of his 2023 Tesla going around a right-hand curve. Ponder went through a guardrail, hit an electrical pole and rolled at least once, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

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Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looking on during a timeout at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025. (Rob Gray/Imagn Images)

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders delivered an emotional eulogy at Ponder’s funeral.

Ponder had been a walk-on quarterback with Colorado in Sanders’ first season as head coach and appeared in two games last season.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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