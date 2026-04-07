Super Bowl champion Steve McMichael, who died last year, revealed to have CTE

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Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Steve McMichael, who died last year at 67 after a five-year fight with ALS, has been posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, better known as CTE.

The Concussion & CTE Foundation announced that McMichael was diagnosed with stage 3 CTE. CTE can only be diagnosed after death.

McMichael revealed he had ALS in 2021, and pledged his brain to be studied upon his death, according to Chris Nowinski, co-founder and CEO of the Concussion & CTE Foundation.

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"Too many NFL players are developing ALS during life and diagnosed with CTE after death," his wife, Misty McMichael, said in a statement released by the foundation. "I donated Steve’s brain to inspire new research into the link between them."

CTE is a degenerative brain disease that has been found in athletes in contact sports, combat veterans, and others exposed to repetitive head trauma. It has been known to cause violent mood swings, impulsive behavior, and depression.

ALS affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.

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According to a 2021 study by the Harvard Medical School and the Boston University CTE Center, NFL players are more than four times more likely to develop ALS than other men. Dr. Ann McKee, director of the Boston University CTE Center, said about 6% of individuals with CTE in the brain bank also have ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

"There is strong evidence linking repetitive brain trauma and ALS," McKee said.

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McMichael, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024, was a key member of the Chicago Bears' Super Bowl winning season in 1985. McMichael spent 13 seasons of his career with the Bears, racking up 847 combined tackles and 91 sacks in 191 games with Chicago.

McMichael played in the NFL for 15 seasons, spending his rookie season with the New England Patriots, his next 13 with the Bears, and his final one with the Green Bay Packers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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