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Super Bowl champion Steve McMichael, who died last year, revealed to have CTE

McMichael died at 67 after a five-year fight with ALS

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Steve McMichael, who died last year at 67 after a five-year fight with ALS, has been posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, better known as CTE.

The Concussion & CTE Foundation announced that McMichael was diagnosed with stage 3 CTE. CTE can only be diagnosed after death.

McMichael revealed he had ALS in 2021, and pledged his brain to be studied upon his death, according to Chris Nowinski, co-founder and CEO of the Concussion & CTE Foundation.

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Steve McMichael running during a football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Chicago

Steve McMichael of the Chicago Bears runs a play during a game against the Dallas Cowboys in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec. 29, 1991. The Cowboys beat the Bears 17-13. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

"Too many NFL players are developing ALS during life and diagnosed with CTE after death," his wife, Misty McMichael, said in a statement released by the foundation. "I donated Steve’s brain to inspire new research into the link between them."

CTE is a degenerative brain disease that has been found in athletes in contact sports, combat veterans, and others exposed to repetitive head trauma. It has been known to cause violent mood swings, impulsive behavior, and depression.

ALS affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.

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Misty McMichael posing with Steve McMichael's bust at Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton

Misty McMichael, wife of 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Steve McMichael, poses with his bust during the enshrinement ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 3, 2024. Steve McMichael was unable to attend due to illness. (Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

According to a 2021 study by the Harvard Medical School and the Boston University CTE Center, NFL players are more than four times more likely to develop ALS than other men. Dr. Ann McKee, director of the Boston University CTE Center, said about 6% of individuals with CTE in the brain bank also have ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

"There is strong evidence linking repetitive brain trauma and ALS," McKee said.

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Steve McMichael smiling and looking on at Chicago Bears training camp

Steve McMichael smiles during the Chicago Bears training camp in Lake Forest, Illinois, on Aug. 28, 1990. (Charles Cherney/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service)

McMichael, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024, was a key member of the Chicago Bears' Super Bowl winning season in 1985. McMichael spent 13 seasons of his career with the Bears, racking up 847 combined tackles and 91 sacks in 191 games with Chicago.

McMichael played in the NFL for 15 seasons, spending his rookie season with the New England Patriots, his next 13 with the Bears, and his final one with the Green Bay Packers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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