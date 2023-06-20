Australian football club to research whether bombers logo is 'offensive': report

Australian rules football club Essendon, known as the Bombers, is reportedly considering making a change to its logo by replacing the aircraft in the center of its emblem.

Essendon will ask fans whether they think the bomber military aircraft is "offensive," the Herald Sun reported Monday. The club has had the bomber image and the nickname since 1940. The club, founded in 1872, has also been known as the Same Olds and the Red and Blacks.

The current logo design that prominently features the bomber was created in 1997. The aviation link comes from the club’s proximity to Melbourne Airport. There was no indication the club would be changing its nickname, according to The Age.

"The Essendon Football Club has a proud history as one of the oldest clubs in the AFL and we have a strong recognizable brand," club president Dave Barham said in a statement Tuesday.

"We are conducting a preliminary research project which centers around the Essendon brand and its elements.

"The research project is in its early phase. Members and supporters have been and will continue to be canvassed as part of this process, in addition to the engagement of multiple Essendon Football Club stakeholders.

"We have a proud history of more than 150 years and a deep connection to our members and supporters. This is and will always be respected and embraced.

"There is no immediate action to change the club logo or any elements of the club brand. This is a longer-term project with significant work to be completed.

"We proudly recognize that our future legacy begins with our proud history.

"We will always be called the Bombers."

Essendon has 16 premiership wins in its history. The club is recently coming off a victory over Carlton and has a match against Fremantle on Saturday.