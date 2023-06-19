Packers star makes bold statement about Jordan Love as he takes over for Aaron Rodgers

It appears Jordan Love has made an immense impact on his Green Bay Packers teammates even though he’s spent his first three NFL seasons as Aaron Rodgers’ backup and only made 10 appearances.

Jaire Alexander, the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback who the Packers selected in the first round just two years before Love, had immense praise for the next Green Bay starting quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was quoted as saying by ESPN on Monday he thought Love was the "best QB in the league." It’s big praise for a quarterback who has only started one of those 10 games and has the same number of touchdown passes as he does interceptions: three.

But Love was quick to give high expectations for the offense on Monday.

"I think we’ve got a great team," he told reporters, via the Madison State Journal. "I think we have a good offense, a young offense. We have a lot of work to keep putting in, keep building together. And I think we have a really good defense.

RAMS' SEAN MCVAY, WIFE VERONIKA KHOMYN ANNOUNCE PREGNANCY

"Once we get everybody back and healthy, we’ll be really good. I think we’ve got playmakers on offense. I think all the weapons we have at receiver, tight end and running back, we’ve got guys who can make plays. … I think once everybody gets rolling, gets comfortable with the offense and being where they need to be every play, the sky’s the limit for us."

Eve as Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets and brought some of his wide receivers with him, the Packers still have Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs as targets on offense along with rookies Jayden Reed and Luke Musgrave.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All eyes will be on Love come Week 1.