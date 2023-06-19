Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Published

Packers star makes bold statement about Jordan Love as he takes over for Aaron Rodgers

Love takes the reins from Aaron Rodgers

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
It appears Jordan Love has made an immense impact on his Green Bay Packers teammates even though he’s spent his first three NFL seasons as Aaron Rodgers’ backup and only made 10 appearances.

Jaire Alexander, the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback who the Packers selected in the first round just two years before Love, had immense praise for the next Green Bay starting quarterback.

Jaire Alexander vs the Vikings

Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Kayla Wolf/Getty Images)

He was quoted as saying by ESPN on Monday he thought Love was the "best QB in the league." It’s big praise for a quarterback who has only started one of those 10 games and has the same number of touchdown passes as he does interceptions: three.

But Love was quick to give high expectations for the offense on Monday.

"I think we’ve got a great team," he told reporters, via the Madison State Journal. "I think we have a good offense, a young offense. We have a lot of work to keep putting in, keep building together. And I think we have a really good defense.

Jordan Love talks to reporters

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love speaks to media on May 10, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

"Once we get everybody back and healthy, we’ll be really good. I think we’ve got playmakers on offense. I think all the weapons we have at receiver, tight end and running back, we’ve got guys who can make plays. … I think once everybody gets rolling, gets comfortable with the offense and being where they need to be every play, the sky’s the limit for us."

Eve as Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets and brought some of his wide receivers with him, the Packers still have Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs as targets on offense along with rookies Jayden Reed and Luke Musgrave.

Jordan Love vs the Saints

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) warms up before playing against the New Orleans Saints football team Friday, August 19, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

All eyes will be on Love come Week 1.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.