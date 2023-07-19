Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Northwestern Wildcats
Published

At least 15 former Northwestern athletes to file suit in hazing scandal, attorney says

The hazing scandal is said to include Northwestern’s baseball and softball programs

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ben Crump, the prominent civil rights attorney representing several former Northwestern student-athletes after the recent revelation of a hazing scandal within the university’s football program, announced plans to file a lawsuit on behalf of at least 15 individuals claiming to have been subjected to physical, sexual and emotional abuse. 

Crump, joined by several former Northwestern athletes, spoke at a press conference Wednesday. He said he and co-counsel Steven M. Levin spoke with more than 50 student-athletes, including both men and women who said they experienced hazing at the university. 

Pat Fitzgerald enters the field

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Wildcats before a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)

"It is apparent to us that it is a toxic culture that was rampant in the athletic department at Northwestern University," Crump said. 

FORMER NORTHWESTERN PLAYERS RETAIN PROMINENT CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY AMID HAZING SCANDAL

"And what they shared with us was clearly a pattern and practice of a culture that was predicated on physical intimidation, harassment, discrimination, abuse, both mentally and sexually, and it was normalized."

Crump noted that some of the students involved in the alleged abuse were minors at the time. He also said he and other attorneys have received disturbing details from former baseball and softball players at the university, in addition to growing complaints of abuse in the football program.

Northwestern University head baseball coach Jim Foster

Northwestern University head baseball coach Jim Foster heads back to the dugout for a game against Notre Dame at Wrigley Field in Chicago May 16, 2023. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"This is a civil rights issue, for me, because I think these players had the right to be respected and valued and not hazed and intimidated and retaliated [against]," Crump added. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"And so in the days and weeks to come, I am certain that others will have the courage to tell their story. And I am encouraged by the phone calls we’ve been receiving. These phone calls from young people first telling their story and asking, ‘If I come forward what will happen to me?’ Well I want them to know, you will be protected, and you won’t be alone."

Crump said the lawsuit has not yet been filed, but a separate law firm filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing ousted football coach Pat Fitzgerald of enabling a culture of racism, including forcing players of color to cut their hair and behave differently to be more in line with the "Wildcat Way."

Ben Crump speaks during a press conference

Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press conference addressing widespread hazing accusations at Northwestern University Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

More lawsuits, filed by multiple law firms, are expected to follow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Northwestern President Michael Schill announced in an open letter July 10 the decision to fire Fitzgerald after 17 seasons with the Wildcats came as a result of an independent investigation that found him at fault over his "failure to know and prevent significant hazing in the football program." 

Fitzgerald was initially suspended two weeks following the confidential investigation, which did not find "sufficient" evidence that the coaching staff knew about the ongoing hazing. It also found that there were, however, "significant opportunities" to find out about it, and nearly a dozen current or former players acknowledged the hazing within the program.

But as new information surfaced, including allegations of racial bias, the university moved to fire Fitzpatrick. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.