Astros' Yordan Álvarez, Jeremy Peña involved in scary collision during game vs Mets

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Álvarez and shortstop Jeremy Peña collided into each other while trying to chase down a popup in a game Wednesday afternoon against the New York Mets.

Dominic Smith was batting for the Mets when he skied a pitch in the air. Peña tried to come over from the other side of the infield to catch the ball while Álvarez rushed in from left field. They both called for the ball and each hit the other in the face with his glove.

Both players appeared to be injured on the play.

Álvarez was taken out of the game on a cart, sitting up. Peña walked back to the dugout and was taken out of the game as well. He did end up making the catch.

Chase McCormick replaced Álvarez and Mauricio Dubon took over for Peña.

Houston defeated New York, 2-0. Justin Verlander became the first 10-game winner in MLB. He struck out six and walked one in eight innings. He has a 2.03 ERA this year in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Jason Castro hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning off Edwin Diaz.

With the loss, New York is now on a three-game losing streak.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.