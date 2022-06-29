Expand / Collapse search
Houston Astros
Published

Astros' Yordan Álvarez, Jeremy Peña involved in scary collision during game vs Mets

Yordan Alvarez was carted off the field after the collision

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Álvarez and shortstop Jeremy Peña collided into each other while trying to chase down a popup in a game Wednesday afternoon against the New York Mets.

Dominic Smith was batting for the Mets when he skied a pitch in the air. Peña tried to come over from the other side of the infield to catch the ball while Álvarez rushed in from left field. They both called for the ball and each hit the other in the face with his glove.

Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena (3) and Yordan Alvarez collide catching a fly ball by New York Mets' Dominic Smith during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. 

Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena (3) and Yordan Alvarez collide catching a fly ball by New York Mets' Dominic Smith during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York.  (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Both players appeared to be injured on the play.

Álvarez was taken out of the game on a cart, sitting up. Peña walked back to the dugout and was taken out of the game as well. He did end up making the catch.

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, right, is take off the field on a cart after he was injured colliding with Jeremy Pena trying to catch a fly ball by New York Mets' Dominic Smith during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York.

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, right, is take off the field on a cart after he was injured colliding with Jeremy Pena trying to catch a fly ball by New York Mets' Dominic Smith during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Chase McCormick replaced Álvarez and Mauricio Dubon took over for Peña.

Houston defeated New York, 2-0. Justin Verlander became the first 10-game winner in MLB. He struck out six and walked one in eight innings. He has a 2.03 ERA this year in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Jason Castro hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning off Edwin Diaz.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

With the loss, New York is now on a three-game losing streak.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.