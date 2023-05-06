A's announcer Glen Kuiper suspended indefinitely for using N-word during broadcast: report

Oakland Athletics announcer Glen Kuiper has reportedly been suspended for using the N-word during a live broadcast Friday night.

Kuiper will remain off the air until a review of the incident is completed, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Kuiper was discussing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City before Friday night's game at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, instead of "Negro," he used the N-word.

Later in the game, Kuiper addressed the incident without going into much detail.

"Welcome back to Kauffman Stadium . I just wanted to ... a little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to," Kuiper said. "And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. And, like I said, I just wanted to apologize for that."

ASTROS’ JOSE ALTUVE HAD $1 MILLION WORTH OF JEWELRY STOLEN FROM HOME ON OPENING DAY; 3 MEN CHARGED

Despite the slur, NLBM president Bob Kendrick said he will try to forgive the veteran play-by-play announcer.

"I'm aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper. I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here," Kendrick wrote on Twitter Saturday. "The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don't pretend to know Glen's heart I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of you will find it in yourselves to do the same!"

The A’s issued a statement condemning Kuiper’s language.

"The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable," the A’s posted to Twitter. "The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kuiper is in his 20th season calling games for the A’s and has been covering baseball in the Bay Area since 1992, according to ESPN.