Houston Astros
Astros’ Jose Altuve had $1 million worth of jewelry stolen from home on Opening Day; 3 men charged

Thirteen watches were stolen from the residence

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Three men are in custody after allegedly breaking into Jose Altuve's home and stealing seven figures worth of jewelry.

The crime occurred on the March 30 Opening Day, when Altuve's Houston Astros took on the Chicago White Sox in Houston.

The three men - Patrick Bernard Maxey (27), Jordan Tarniella (25), and William Jones, Jr, 28 allegedly broke into the home shortly before 8:30 p.m. CT and left 10 minutes later with 13 watches, one of which cost over $400,000, via KHOU.

Jose Altuve in dugout

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve walks in the dugout during the sixth inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston.  (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Altuve was at the ballpark during the incident and had forgotten to set his alarms.

Prosecutors say cell phone data shows that Maxey was at Altuve's home at the time of the incident. Surveillance footage shows the three men meeting prior to heading to the home.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve celebrates after a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tarniella has since admitted he was the getaway driver, using his mother's car. Both Maxey and Jones have two prior burglary convictions. They both had their bonds set at $200,000, while Tarniella's was $150,000.

Tarniella said the other two men offered to pay him for his role in the crime, but he never received any money.

A woman, Jasmyn Hall, was also arrested and charged with evading police. Police say she was with one of the suspects and tried to get away.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve reacts after flying out against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning in Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The two-time World Series champion has not played this season after breaking his thumb from being hit by a pitch while playing for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.