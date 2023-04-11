Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir steps away from club ‘until further notice’ after using racial slur in match

New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir is stepping away from the team indefinitely after he admitted to using a racial slur during a match against the San Jose Earthquakes over the weekend, the soccer club announced Tuesday.

The Red Bulls issued a statement on social media announcing the decision, just one day after Vanzeir released a statement to apologize for his actions.

"Dante Vanzeir addressed his teammates this morning and, to avoid further distractions, will step away from the club until further notice."

MLS PRO ANTON WALKES COLLIDED WITH ANOTHER BOAT PRIOR TO DEATH, PRELIMINARY INVESTIGATION REVEALS

San Jose striker Jeremy Ebobisse alleged that a Red Bulls player used a racial slur early in the second half of the 1-1 draw between the two teams at Red Bulls Arena on Saturday. A scuffle ensued, causing a lengthy delay that resulted in 21 minutes of added time at the end of the match.

While Ebobisse did not name anyone, Vanzeir issued an apology on Monday.

"I want to sincerely apologize to the players of the Earthquakes. I will do everything I can to be part of the change that needs to happen in this sport and our world. I also want to apologize to my teammates, coaches, the organization and our fans. I made a mistake and will take all the necessary steps to grow," Vanzeir’s statement, provided by the team, reads.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I accept full responsibility for my actions. While I did not intend to cause any harm or offense with my language, I know that I did and for that I am deeply sorry."

Vanzeir added that he would agree to any discipline ordered by the league and the team.

The Red Bulls also issued a separate statement Monday, calling the incident "unacceptable."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The words and inaction [were] inexcusable, and we believe there is never a place for it. We always strive for an environment that is inclusive and anti-racist. Our organization is committed to providing the resources to further educate our players and staff, as well as rebuilding trust within our community."

The league said Sunday that it was investigating the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.