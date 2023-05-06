Expand / Collapse search
Oakland Athletics
Published

A’s announcer apologizes after use of racial slur during broadcast, Oakland ‘working to address the situation’

The A's called the language 'unacceptable'

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan
Oakland A’s broadcaster Glen Kuiper issued an apology during Oakland’s Friday night game against the Kansas City Royals after appearing to say a racial slur during the pregame broadcast. 

During the pregame, Kuiper was describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, MO, with colleague Dallas Braden. 

Glen Kuiper and Dallas Braden call a game

 Broadcasters Glen Kuiper and Dallas Braden of the Oakland Athletics in the TV booth during the game against the Minnesota Twins at RingCentral Coliseum on May 17, 2022, in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Twins 5-2.  (Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

Kuiper used the racial slur when referring to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum as he likely meant to pronounce the word "negro." 

Later in the game, Kuiper apologized without getting into specifics. 

A view of Kauffman Stadium

A wide view from the outfield as limited fans attend an MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals on May 3, 2023, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Welcome back to Kauffman Stadium. I just wanted to ... a little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to," Kuiper said. "And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. And like I said, I just wanted to apologize for that."

The A’s issued a statement condemning Kuiper’s language. 

Glen Kuiper calls an A's game

Broadcaster Glen Kuiper Jr. of the Oakland Athletics works from the pressbox during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Hohokam Stadium on March 8, 2015 in Mesa, Arizona.  (Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

"The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable," the A’s posted to Twitter. "The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation."

Kuiper is in his 20th season calling games for the A’s and has been covering baseball in the Bay Area since 1992, according to ESPN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

