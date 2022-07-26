Antonio Brown brushes off mixed reviews at Rolling Loud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It seems that Antonio Brown is confident in his path for his new profession.

The wide receiver, who has now become more notorious for running off the field against the New York Jets rather than his skill on it, performed at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on Saturday, and received pretty mixed reviews.

The Saints' C.J. Gardner-Johnson tweeted that the performance was "not it," while his teammate Cameron Jordan and the Chiefs' Mecole Hardman seemed to enjoy it.

Despite the haters, though, Brown is getting after it.

"I’m not going to stop until I’m one of the biggest artists in the world," he tweeted on Sunday.

The receiver still has some room to grow before he gets to the same likes as Drake, Lil Wayne and Bad Bunny, but he seems pretty dedicated to his craft.

Brown was on the same stage as artists like Future, DaBaby and Action Bronson, and has tried out a rap career since the season ended.

He also performed one of his songs at a strip club in New York in January.

Brown is currently a free agent, as he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shortly after his fiasco at MetLife Stadium.