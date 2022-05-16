Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Antonio Brown says he wants to retire as a Pittsburgh Steeler

Brown's playing career in the NFL might be over

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16

Despite being a gifted wide receiver, Antonio Brown has yet to make it on an NFL roster after his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year. 

Now, Brown's playing career in the NFL might be over. 

The former Steelers star tweeted Monday about his desire to return to Pittsburgh, so he could retire with the team following a messy exit in 2019. 

Antonio Brown #84 celebrates his touchdown with Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field on September 28, 2014, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Antonio Brown #84 celebrates his touchdown with Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field on September 28, 2014, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

"Just wanna Retire A Steeler," he wrote. 

Brown spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Steelers after the team drafted him in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Central Michigan. The seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro totaled 837 catches for 11,207 and 74 touchdowns during his NFL career in Pittsburgh. 

While his on-the-field production was outstanding, Brown was traded in 2019 to Oakland following months of a deteriorating relationship between him and the Steelers.

Brown later clarified Monday that he wasn't looking to continue playing for the Steelers roughly three years after the trade. The wide receiver said he just wanted to retire with the team.

Antonio Brown #84 and Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of their NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California.  

Antonio Brown #84 and Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of their NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California.   (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

"Not Play Jus Retire so we Clear," Brown wrote. 

After unceremonious exits from the Raiders and New England Patriots, Brown eventually signed with the Buccaneers, where he won a Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay released Brown following his decision to leave in the middle of their comeback win over the New York Jets in January. 

Brown said he was concerned about his ankle injury during the game in which he dramatically exited while shedding his uniform. Former Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said the wide receiver never spoke to a trainer or team doctor about his ankle. 

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the New York Jets during the game at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the New York Jets during the game at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Instead, Arians pinned the problem on Brown complaining about getting the ball.

It's unclear if the Steelers would welcome Brown back, but the retirement talk could mean he has apparently given up on playing in the NFL. 

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin discussed the idea of signing the wide receiver in 2020. 

"I'll say this, once a Steeler, always a Steeler," Tomlin told ESPN at the time. "We had great success over the course of nine-plus years with Antonio. We're always going to be interested in his growth and development as a man, and we'll be open to assisting him in that, but we have no current business interest at this time."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report

