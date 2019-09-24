Antonio Brown back to school at Central Michigan after Patriots release

Antonio Brown is going from playbooks to textbooks.

The wide receiver, who ended up playing just one game for the New England Patriots, shared his class schedule Monday on Instagram and Central University spokeswoman Heather Smith confirmed Monday that he began taking online courses last week. Smith said he is not attending any classes on campus.

Brown had received a scholarship from Florida International University out of high school but was expelled due to an altercation with security. Brown enrolled at Central Michigan soon after and started his college football career as a walk-on.

He ended up playing for the Chippewas from 2007 to 2009. He had more than 1,000 receiving yards in his first and last seasons at Central Michigan. He had 998 receiving yards in his second season.

Brown’s 2019 season has been highly publicized – mainly for the wrong reasons.

He was released by the Oakland Raiders before he could play a regular-season game for the team. He was then signed by the Patriots and was released 11 days into his tenure.

In-between his time with the Raiders and Patriots, Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit filed by his former trainer. He then received a second accusation of sexual assault in a Sports Illustrated report. Brown has denied the allegations against him.

On Sunday, Brown said he would not be playing in the NFL anymore.

