Tom Brady touches on Antonio Brown's release: 'It's a difficult situation'

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady addressed Antonio Brown’s recent departure from the team in a radio interview Monday after the team’s win over the New York Jets.

Brady told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that he didn’t want to dive into his feelings about the wide receiver. He threw a touchdown pass to Brown in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

“You’re right, I do have a lot of personal feelings, none of which I really care to share,” he said, according to Boston.com. “It’s a difficult situation, and that’s kind of how I feel.”

Brady didn’t explain more about his feelings on Brown.

When the team signed Brown, Brady was one of the more prominent players on the team to try and take him under his wing during the 11 days he was with New England.

NBC’s Al Michaels reported that Brady had offered Brown to stay in his home as he got acclimated to the team. Michaels reported it before the former Pro Bowler was accused of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit.

Brown was also seen at the TB12 Training Center with Alex Guerrero and vaguely addressed his critics amid the reports of the civil lawsuit.

Brown was released by the Patriots before Sunday’s game against the Jets. He was accused of sexual assault by a second woman and reportedly sent the accuser “intimidating texts” after the report surfaced.

The wide receiver has since vowed to never play in the NFL again.