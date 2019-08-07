Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Oakland Raiders
Published

Antonio Brown's kid during Oakland Raiders practice: 'Where's Roethlisberger?'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The Oakland Raiders acquired Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason and it appears that the wide receiver’s kids still need to get used to their dad’s new teammates.

In a teaser trailer for HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” one of Brown’s children asks: “Where’s Roethlisberger?”

OAKLAND RAIDERS' ANTONIO BROWN MAY BE SUFFERING FROM FROSTBITTEN FEET

Brown had to explain to them that Ben Roethlisberger plays for the Steelers and that he has a new quarterback: Derek Carr. Brown even went on to point out Carr on the field.

The first episode of this season’s “Hard Knocks” series premiered Tuesday and some of the focus surrounded Brown and the injuries to his feet.

Brown has missed several training camp session due to his injured feet, but no reason has been given as to how the receiver got injured. One theory claimed that he didn’t wear proper footwear in the cryogenic chamber and that his feet are actually frostbitten.

Brown shared pictures of his feet on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear when he will return to the field.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.