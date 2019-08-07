Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown may be suffering from frostbitten feet

Oakland Raiders star Antonio Brown may need some more time to warm up. At least his feet might.

NBC Sports broadcaster Chris Simms said Tuesday, citing someone close to the situation, that photos of Brown’s feet that were posted to social media did not actually reveal blisters but the presence of frostbite, sustained from using a cryotherapy machine without the proper foot protection.

Cryogenic therapy is used by athletes as a recovery method. A person using the method stands in a chamber for around three minutes as temperatures drop to minus-166 degrees Fahrenheit.

Photos of Brown’s feet appeared to show some of the skin ripping off. Brown has missed several days of training camp with a foot issue.

The wide receiver’s feet were mentioned on the first episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” However, a reason for why his feet look the way they do was not mentioned.

At one point, Brown is seen working out with his trainer, who had told him to tone it down because of his feet issues. Brown wasn’t having any of it.

“I’ve got a lot of people around me that are depending on me to perform,” Brown said. “This is my livelihood, being on my feet, being able to cut. They don’t want to hear any excuse. I’m new to the team. I’m just like everyone else, fighting to make the team. So take a couple of days to get right. But fired up to show Raider Nation what I’m about.”

It’s unclear when Brown will be able to practice.