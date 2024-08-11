Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Angel Reese tries to tamp down 2028 Olympic expectations after Team USA's latest gold

Reese responded to a post speculating about the Team USA roster in 2028

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The United States women’s basketball team wrapped up its eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal in Paris as the Summer Games officially came to a close.

In the immediate aftermath, eyes have turned to the 2028 Olympics and who will suit up for the red, white and blue in Los Angeles when the time comes. A post from ESPN Women’s Hoops’ X account speculated over who could be on the roster – Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins were all named in the post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Angel Reese looks on

Angel Reese during the WNBA All Star Game on July 20, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Tyler Kaufman/NBAE via Getty Images)

But Reese, the Chicago Sky star rookie who is set to return to action later this month, tried to divert attention back on this year’s winners.

"Let’s just congratulate these women & let them enjoy this moment! Leave me out of this until my time comes!" Reese wrote on X in response.

US OLYMPIC TRACK STAR KENDALL ELLIS SAYS SHE WAS SCRATCHED 4 MINUTES BEFORE 4X400M RELAY, LEFT 'BLINDSIDED'

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark of Team WNBA during the WNBA All Star Game on July 20, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

Reese and Clark would likely be leading the next generation of women’s basketball players on Team USA. Both have been vying for the Rookie of the Year Award as their teams contend for playoff position in their first WNBA seasons.

Bueckers is likely to be among the top picks of next year’s draft as she wraps up her career at UConn. Watkins is entering her sophomore season at USC.

There will be a lot of hype surrounding the next steps for Team USA. A ninth gold medal would be an incredible feat.

Angel Reese on the sidelines

Angel Reese and friend Jasmin Reed courtside during the USA vs. Germany match ahead of the Paris Olympics on July 23, 2024, in London. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. women’s basketball team also has 61 straight Olympic victories.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.