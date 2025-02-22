Expand / Collapse search
Angel Reese screams at coach after fouling out, then tells critics to 'stay on that side'

Reese put up 22 points and grabbed 21 rebounds

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Angel Reese put on a show Friday night in the 3-on-3 Unrivaled league.

The 2023 NCAA champion scroed 22 points and grabbed 21 rebounds for the first 20-20 game in the league's young history.

That was before she fouled out of the contest.

Angel Reese in Unrivaled

Angel Reese of Rose reacts during the first quarter of a game against the Phantom at Wayfair Arena Jan. 31, 2025, in Medley, Fla.  (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Playing for the Rose Basketball Club, Reese was posting up down low when her defender took a charge. The defender might have sold the call, but it was enough to get Reese, who had dominated all night, out of the game.

Reese thought the refs made a bad call, so she wanted her coach to challenge the call, and she was emphatic about it.

There was no challenge, and Reese was done for the rest of the game. Her team held on for a 72-63 win.

Angel Reese with coach

Angel Reese, left, and head coach Nola Henry of Rose speak during the second quarter of a game against the Phantom at Wayfair Arena Jan. 31, 2025, in Medley, Fla. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

After the game, a fan of Reese posted to X to not "be on the wrong side of history" when her career is over, saying "Reese is exactly who she thinks she is."

It was a compliment, but Reese seems to want her haters to keep on hating.

"no. tell them stay on that side. please," she replied.

Reese was the seventh pick in last year's WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky after a dominant career at LSU that included a national championship win over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2023.

Angel Reese dribbling

Angel Reese of Rose dribbles the ball against the Phantom during the third quarter of a game at Wayfair Arena Jan. 31, 2025, in Medley, Fla.  (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

In her rookie year, Reese broke the record for most rebounds in a single season, but multi-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson later surpassed her.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.