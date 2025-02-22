Angel Reese screams at coach after fouling out, then tells critics to 'stay on that side'

Angel Reese put on a show Friday night in the 3-on-3 Unrivaled league.

The 2023 NCAA champion scroed 22 points and grabbed 21 rebounds for the first 20-20 game in the league's young history.

That was before she fouled out of the contest.

Playing for the Rose Basketball Club, Reese was posting up down low when her defender took a charge. The defender might have sold the call, but it was enough to get Reese, who had dominated all night, out of the game.

Reese thought the refs made a bad call, so she wanted her coach to challenge the call, and she was emphatic about it.

There was no challenge, and Reese was done for the rest of the game. Her team held on for a 72-63 win.

After the game, a fan of Reese posted to X to not "be on the wrong side of history" when her career is over, saying "Reese is exactly who she thinks she is."

It was a compliment, but Reese seems to want her haters to keep on hating.

"no. tell them stay on that side. please," she replied.

Reese was the seventh pick in last year's WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky after a dominant career at LSU that included a national championship win over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2023.

In her rookie year, Reese broke the record for most rebounds in a single season, but multi-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson later surpassed her.

