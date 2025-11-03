American tennis star raises eyebrows with dating profile: 'Hopefully pop out some babies soon'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American tennis star Danielle Collins is back in the dating pool, and she’s not looking for just anyone to go out with.

Collins’ dating profile surfaced on social media over the last week. It expressed that she’s looking to move on from her "boss babe era."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Currently a professional tennis player, but kind of aspiring to be a trad wife. Straight up," the profile read, according to the New York Post. "Already had my boss babe era. Just wanting to raise my chickens, do home projects, make freshly baked sourdough, be a stay at home dog mom, and hopefully pop out some babies soon.

"If you’re going to lie about your height just leave me the f--- alone. This is a no short kings zone."

The 31-year-old Florida native also warned anyone trying to slide into her direct messages.

"I’ll tell you what … if anyone has the ba--s to slide into my dm like this just make sure to attach your recent bank statement while you’re at it," she wrote in response to one message.

TENNIS STAR ARYNA SABALENKA NEARLY STRIKES BALLBOY WITH RACKET THROW IN FRUSTRATING LOSS

She also expressed some interest in turning to reality TV on "The Gay Tennis Podcast" if she can’t find love on the apps.

Collins’ recent relationship with Bryan Kipp ended after more than a year.

She has earned more than $10 million in her professional tennis career so far. She also has four singles titles to her name.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Collins’ 2025 season in Grand Slam tournaments didn’t exactly go as planned. The furthest she made it was in the third round of the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Her best finish came in 2022 when she made it to the Australian Open final and lost to Ashleigh Barty.