Tennis

American tennis star raises eyebrows with dating profile: 'Hopefully pop out some babies soon'

Collins made clear she had no interest in 'short kings'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

American tennis star Danielle Collins is back in the dating pool, and she’s not looking for just anyone to go out with.

Collins’ dating profile surfaced on social media over the last week. It expressed that she’s looking to move on from her "boss babe era."

Danielle Collins at Wimbledon

Danielle Collins (USA) serves against Iga Swiatek (POL) on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2025. (Geoff Burke/Imagn Images)

"Currently a professional tennis player, but kind of aspiring to be a trad wife. Straight up," the profile read, according to the New York Post. "Already had my boss babe era. Just wanting to raise my chickens, do home projects, make freshly baked sourdough, be a stay at home dog mom, and hopefully pop out some babies soon.

"If you’re going to lie about your height just leave me the f--- alone. This is a no short kings zone."

The 31-year-old Florida native also warned anyone trying to slide into her direct messages.

"I’ll tell you what … if anyone has the ba--s to slide into my dm like this just make sure to attach your recent bank statement while you’re at it," she wrote in response to one message.

Danielle Collins returns a ball against Viktoriya Tomova

Danielle Collins (USA) returns the ball to Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) in first round play at IGA Stadium on July 27, 2025. (David Kirouac/Imagn Images)

She also expressed some interest in turning to reality TV on "The Gay Tennis Podcast" if she can’t find love on the apps.

Collins’ recent relationship with Bryan Kipp ended after more than a year.

She has earned more than $10 million in her professional tennis career so far. She also has four singles titles to her name.

Danielle Collins with a forearm smash

Danielle Collins of the United States and Christian Harrison of the United States in action against Sara Errani of Italy and Andrea Vavassori of Italy in the semi-final of the mixed doubles tournament at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Aug. 20, 2025. (Mike Frey/Imagn Images)

Collins’ 2025 season in Grand Slam tournaments didn’t exactly go as planned. The furthest she made it was in the third round of the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Her best finish came in 2022 when she made it to the Australian Open final and lost to Ashleigh Barty.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

