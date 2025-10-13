Expand / Collapse search
Tennis

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka nearly strikes ballboy with racket throw in frustrating loss

Sabalenka, the world No. 1 women's singles player, lost to American Jessica Pegula in China

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Aryna Sabalenka is no stranger to losing her cool during a tennis match, but the world No. 1 may have took it a bit too far during a heated match against American Jessica Pegula. 

It was a semifinal women’s singles match at the Wuhan Open in China where Sabalenka, frustrated after her backhand went out of bounds, threw her tennis racket onto the court. 

While it’s not uncommon for tennis players to show frustration, Sabalenka’s racket throw nearly hit a ballboy near the umpire’s chair, which led to some stern words from Sky Sports broadcasting team. 

Aryna Sabalenka argues on court

Aryna Sabalenka in action against Jessica Pegula of the United States in the semifinal on Day 8 of the Wuhan Open at Optics Valley International Tennis Center on Oct. 11, 2025 in Wuhan, China. (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

"That is dangerous territory for Sabalenka, this semifinal has exploded into life in the last 10 to 15 minutes," a broadcaster said, per The Sun

"Sabalenka gets a warning for the racket abuse, but she is lucky it is not more."

Sabalenka was likely trying to throw the racket toward her bench, but the ballboy was standing in between there and the umpire’s chair. Video showed her quickly put her hand up to acknowledge wrongdoing. 

At the time, the match was in a dead heat with the third set tied 5-5 after Sabalenka lost three straight games to Pegula. She went on to lose the 11th game, and though she battled back to force a tiebreak, she fell to Pegula. 

Sabalenka, the reigning U.S. Open winner, would lose 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) to Pegula, who moved on to the final against fellow American Coco Gauff. Pegula fell to Gauff in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5. 

Aryna Sabalenka reacts on course

Aryna Sabalenka reacts against Jessica Pegula of the United States in the Women's Singles Semifinal match during Day 8 of the 2025 Wuhan Open at Optics Valley International Tennis Center on Oct. 11, 2025 in Wuhan, China. (Wang He/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old Sabalenka has had fits of frustration boil over in past matches, and some were wondering why it was "crickets" on the court considering this one almost injured a bystander. 

"How did Sabalenka not get a warning for throwing her racquet?" one X user wrote. "She almost hit a ball kid too, could have been a disqualification. [Iga] Swiatek would have been burnt at the stake for this."

This tournament came after Sabalenka defended her U.S. Open crown last month. She collected her fourth Grand Slam title in a season where she could’ve had more. 

Aryna Sabalenka looks on court

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts in the Women's Singles Round of 32 match against Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia on Day 5 of 2025 Wuhan Open at Optics Valley International Tennis Center on Oct. 8, 2025 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. (WUHAN OPEN OFFICIAL 2025/VCG via Getty Images)

Sabalenka fell in the Australian and French Open finals, while exiting Wimbledon in the semifinals.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

