American runners caught up in bizarre half marathon controversy given exemption

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three American runners who were guided off course during the U.S. Half Marathon Championships were given exemptions to the World Road Running Championships.

World Athletics said it would allow the U.S. to bring seven runners to the World Road Running Championships in September after Jessica McClain, Emma Grace Hurley and Ednah Kurgat were led off course during the half marathon in Atlanta earlier this month.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The governing body of track and field said only four runners will be entered as "scoring athletes," meaning the other three will be unable to compete for medals or prize money at the world championships in Copenhagen.

"In working to find a solution, World Athletics has been sympathetic to the impacted athletes who would otherwise miss out on competing at the WRRC Copenhagen 2026, and understanding of the unprecedented situation USATF – one of our leading Member Federations – has found itself in," World Athletics said.

The organization added that USA Track and Field (USATF) will be able to pick which four athletes are entered as scoring athletes.

AMERICAN RUNNER JESSICA MCCLAIN SPEAKS OUT AFTER BIZARRE MISHAP COSTS HER FIRST PLACE: 'TRULY SUCKS'

USATF said that "we are grateful for their collaboration in helping us honor all the athletes involved in this extraordinary situation."

World Athletics said the situation around McClain, Hurley and Kurgat were involved in an "extraordinary set of circumstances" at the U.S. Half Marathon Championships in Atlanta.

McClain was leading the race with about two miles remaining. But her race was thrown off course as she was led off the path by a media vehicle. McClain followed the media vehicle, police motorcycle and a motorcycle with a camera.

She finished in ninth place while Hurley and Kurgat finished in 12th and 13th respectively.

"Good things take time," McClain wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

World Athletics made clear that its decision was a "strictly one-off basis."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.