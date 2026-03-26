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American runners caught up in bizarre half marathon controversy given exemption

USA Track and Field will be able to have seven runners in the world championships and select four as scoring athletes

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Three American runners who were guided off course during the U.S. Half Marathon Championships were given exemptions to the World Road Running Championships.

World Athletics said it would allow the U.S. to bring seven runners to the World Road Running Championships in September after Jessica McClain, Emma Grace Hurley and Ednah Kurgat were led off course during the half marathon in Atlanta earlier this month.

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Jessica McClain in the marathon

Jessica McClain (USA) places eighth in the women's marathon in 2:28:32 during the World Athletics Championships at National Stadium on Sept. 14, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

The governing body of track and field said only four runners will be entered as "scoring athletes," meaning the other three will be unable to compete for medals or prize money at the world championships in Copenhagen.

"In working to find a solution, World Athletics has been sympathetic to the impacted athletes who would otherwise miss out on competing at the WRRC Copenhagen 2026, and understanding of the unprecedented situation USATF – one of our leading Member Federations – has found itself in," World Athletics said.

The organization added that USA Track and Field (USATF) will be able to pick which four athletes are entered as scoring athletes.

Ednah Kurgat in January 2026

Ednah Kurgat (USA) places 10th in the senior women's race in 33:16 during the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Tallahassee 26 at Apalachee Regional Park on Jan. 10, 2026. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

AMERICAN RUNNER JESSICA MCCLAIN SPEAKS OUT AFTER BIZARRE MISHAP COSTS HER FIRST PLACE: 'TRULY SUCKS'

USATF said that "we are grateful for their collaboration in helping us honor all the athletes involved in this extraordinary situation."

World Athletics said the situation around McClain, Hurley and Kurgat were involved in an "extraordinary set of circumstances" at the U.S. Half Marathon Championships in Atlanta.

McClain was leading the race with about two miles remaining. But her race was thrown off course as she was led off the path by a media vehicle. McClain followed the media vehicle, police motorcycle and a motorcycle with a camera.

She finished in ninth place while Hurley and Kurgat finished in 12th and 13th respectively.

"Good things take time," McClain wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories.

Emma Grace Hurley crosses the finish line

The first female to cross the finish line of the half-marathon, Emma Grace Hurley, of Indianapolis, won her category in a time of 1:08:25. Runners compete in the 17th Annual Indianapolis Monumental Marathon Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

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World Athletics made clear that its decision was a "strictly one-off basis."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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