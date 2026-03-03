American runner Jessica McClain speaks out after bizarre mishap costs her first place: 'Truly sucks'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American distance runner Jessica McClain opened up about some of the details of how she and two others were led astray during the U.S. Half Marathon Championships, ultimately costing her first place in the event.

McClain posted photos from her event on Instagram, laying out her thoughts and feelings about what occurred. McClain was leading the race with about two miles remaining.

But her race was thrown off course as she was led off the path by a media vehicle, according to Athletics Illustrated. She followed the media vehicle, a police motorcycle and a motorcycle with a camera.

"I’m going try my hardest to walk away from this weekend remembering the joy I felt in those moments where I thought I was on my way to becoming a National Champion & finally make Team USA outright," she wrote in the caption.

"This truly sucks for everyone involved. No one wants this outcome, ever. Mistakes happen & I am sure those who were leading us feel terrible about the outcome. I just hate that the athletes are ALWAYS the ones who pay the price (literally $$$)… time & time again. I hope & trust that @usatf & @atlantatrackclub can somehow make it right for the athletes who were led off course."

McClain wrote that "something needs to change & safeguards should be in place for athletes who are out there doing their absolute best on race day."

"Someone needs to care enough to do something. Anything. I love this sport so damn much & just want to help make it better for our younger pros & all of the amazing athletes to come," she added.

McClain made several posts on her Instagram Stories as well, laying out the course map. She wrote that "only some, but not all, major roads are marked," and added that they had a "detailed breakdown" of course updates and construction crossings "but no detailed street by street navigation," which made her "even more keen to follow the motorcade."

She said that running off course was a "reoccurring nightmare" for her and that she understood that a larger preview of the course, on a bus or a van, couldn’t exactly be done because of Atlanta’s busy traffic.

She theorized that U.S. Track and Field could provide different ways of previewing the course with videos or have a guided tour in the future.

U.S. Track and Field released a statement later Monday.

"USA Track & Field continues to carefully review the incident that occurred at the USATF Half Marathon Championships and resulted in the misdirection of three athletes," the organization said. "We understand this is a difficult and frustrating time for athletes. This matter is a top priority for our staff and volunteer communities. We are working to provide updates as quickly as we can as we explore options that not only align with USATF rules and policies but also provide fair outcomes for all the athletes impacted. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

McClain, Emma Grace Hurley and Ednah Kurgat were all thrown off. By the time they got back onto the right course, McClain’s lead was gone.

She finished in ninth place while Hurley and Kurgat finished in 12th and 13th respectively.