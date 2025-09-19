Expand / Collapse search
Sports

American Noah Lyles wins fourth World Championship 200m title to match Usain Bolt's historic record

Lyles narrowly edged out Olympic teammate Kenny Bendarek for the win

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 19

American track star Noah Lyles won his fourth title in the 200 meters at the World Championships in Tokyo on Friday. 

Lyles’ four victories match Usain Bolt’s four 200 titles at the World Championships. 

Lyles, 28, did not start off fast. Olympic teammate Kenny Bednarek took the initial lead. Lyles surged to pull ahead of Bednarek heading into the straightaway and held him off down the stretch. 

Noah Lyles poses

Noah Lyles of the United States poses after winning the gold medal in the men's 200 meters final at the World Athletics Championships. The event took place in Tokyo on Sept. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Lyles finished in 19.52 seconds, just a .06-second margin over Bednarek. The two teammates got into some extracurricular activity after a race in the U.S. Championships last month in Eugene, Oregon. 

As Lyles was ahead of Bednarek, he turned toward his teammate and glared at him as he crossed the finish line. Bednarek took exception and gave Lyles a shove in the back. The two eventually shook hands and made up.

This time around in Tokyo, there were no such fireworks at the conclusion of the race as Lyles raised up four fingers and said, "That's four, baby," into the camera.

NOAH LYLES STARES DOWN OLYMPIC TEAMMATE AFTER COMEBACK VICTORY, GETS SHOVED AFTERWARD

Noah Lyles poses with flag

Noah Lyles of the United States poses after winning the gold medal in the men's 200 meters final at the World Athletics Championships. The event took place in Tokyo on Sept. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Botswana sprinter Letsile Tebogo won the event at the Paris Olympics Games in 2024 while Lyles ran with COVID. Bednarek won silver, while Lyles, despite battling COVID, earned a bronze medal. 

Tebogo finished fourth in Tokyo on Friday, while Bryan Levell of Jamaica finished third. 

American runner Melissa Jefferson-Wooden made history during the World Championships. 

Noah Lyles celebrates

Noah Lyles of the United States, right, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 200 meters final at the World Athletics Championships. The event took place in Tokyo on Sept. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Jefferson-Wooden completed the first women's 100-200 double at Worlds since Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013, winning in 21.68 seconds — a .46-second margin over surprise silver medalist Amy Hunt of Britain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

